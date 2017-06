MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian federal bond yields are expected to fall on Tuesday as buying appetite is likely to be stoked by views the central bank could reverse its tight monetary stance as early as Jan. 24 to support faltering domestic economic growth.

* Traders also await the central bank's announcement of government debt buy back after India, on Monday evening, said it would raise $2.7 billion through dated securities on Jan. 13.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield could open around 8.18 percent and trade in a 8.15 percent to 8.20 percent band, traders said. On Monday, it closed at 8.20 percent, 2 basis points below Friday's close.

* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that the Indian economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued by his government last month. ($1= 52.5 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)