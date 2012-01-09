* Undercurrent positive on rate cut hopes, easing cash
* Easing cycle to begin with a reduction in CRR in January -
Standard Chartered
* Repo rate cut of 125 basis points expected in CY 2012 -
Standard Chartered
(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian federal bond yields
dropped on Monday as slowing economic growth fueled expectations
of a reversal in the central bank's monetary policy stance as
early as the Jan. 24 review.
Policy makers, particularly in government, have been vocal
in recent days about the need to ease the Reserve Bank of
India's tight policy stance to boost shrinking corporate
investment and consumer sentiment.
Central bank officials have said that interest rates have
peaked, but have not committed to any timeline on when easing
would begin.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that the Indian
economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year,
lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued
by his government last month.
"Bond prices have gained on the back of monetary policy
easing expectations," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior rates
strategist, Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai, who expects the
easing cycle to begin with a reduction in the cash reserve ratio
(CRR) in the January review.
"For these gains to be sustained over the medium term, the
market will require indications that policy easing will continue
throughout 2012."
The absence of any fiscal headroom for the government will
put further pressure on the central bank to pick up the slack.
Kulkarni, who expects cumulative repo rate cuts of 125 basis
points in calender year 2012, said that inflation will have to
stay soft throughout the year in order to prevent a sudden
change in the RBI's policy stance.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at
8.20 percent, lower than Friday's close of 8.22 percent. It
traded in the 8.14 to 8.22 percent range in the day.
Interest rates in India have peaked and economic growth
concerns are back on the centre stage, Subir Gokarn, a deputy
Governor at the RBI had said last week.
Yields eased furthur as outcome of the 120-billion-rupee
debt buyback by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday was seen as
shot in the arm for cash supply, and a bullish auction showed
strong interest.
Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform on
Monday was 254.50 billion Indian rupees ($4.85 billion), around
2.5 times the volume in a regular trading session.
DATA KEY
With the monetary policy review on Jan. 24, bond dealers are
now awaiting two crucial data prints---November factory output,
due on Jan. 12 and the headline inflation number for December,
scheduled for release on Jan. 16---for possible cues on the
likely central bank move.
"If the inflation data is positive (for the market), RBI
will strongly consider rate action on Jan 24th," said Ramesh
Krishnan, Head of Treasury, Dhanlaxmi Bank. "If no, they would
wait for one more month's data validation on inflation easing."
India's headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent for a
year despite 13 rate hikes by the central bank since March 2010.
However, a rapid slowdown in food inflation in December has
raised hopes of a cooling in overall inflation. The food price
index fell an annual 3.36 percent in mid-December, the first
drop in nearly six years.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 1
basis point at 7.07 percent, while the one-year rate
rose 3 basis points to 7.74 percent.
($1=52.5 rupees)
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)