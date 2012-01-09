* Undercurrent positive on rate cut hopes, easing cash * Easing cycle to begin with a reduction in CRR in January - Standard Chartered * Repo rate cut of 125 basis points expected in CY 2012 - Standard Chartered (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian federal bond yields dropped on Monday as slowing economic growth fueled expectations of a reversal in the central bank's monetary policy stance as early as the Jan. 24 review. Policy makers, particularly in government, have been vocal in recent days about the need to ease the Reserve Bank of India's tight policy stance to boost shrinking corporate investment and consumer sentiment. Central bank officials have said that interest rates have peaked, but have not committed to any timeline on when easing would begin. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that the Indian economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued by his government last month. "Bond prices have gained on the back of monetary policy easing expectations," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior rates strategist, Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai, who expects the easing cycle to begin with a reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) in the January review. "For these gains to be sustained over the medium term, the market will require indications that policy easing will continue throughout 2012." The absence of any fiscal headroom for the government will put further pressure on the central bank to pick up the slack. Kulkarni, who expects cumulative repo rate cuts of 125 basis points in calender year 2012, said that inflation will have to stay soft throughout the year in order to prevent a sudden change in the RBI's policy stance. The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.20 percent, lower than Friday's close of 8.22 percent. It traded in the 8.14 to 8.22 percent range in the day. Interest rates in India have peaked and economic growth concerns are back on the centre stage, Subir Gokarn, a deputy Governor at the RBI had said last week. Yields eased furthur as outcome of the 120-billion-rupee debt buyback by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday was seen as shot in the arm for cash supply, and a bullish auction showed strong interest. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform on Monday was 254.50 billion Indian rupees ($4.85 billion), around 2.5 times the volume in a regular trading session. DATA KEY With the monetary policy review on Jan. 24, bond dealers are now awaiting two crucial data prints---November factory output, due on Jan. 12 and the headline inflation number for December, scheduled for release on Jan. 16---for possible cues on the likely central bank move. "If the inflation data is positive (for the market), RBI will strongly consider rate action on Jan 24th," said Ramesh Krishnan, Head of Treasury, Dhanlaxmi Bank. "If no, they would wait for one more month's data validation on inflation easing." India's headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent for a year despite 13 rate hikes by the central bank since March 2010. However, a rapid slowdown in food inflation in December has raised hopes of a cooling in overall inflation. The food price index fell an annual 3.36 percent in mid-December, the first drop in nearly six years. The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 1 basis point at 7.07 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 basis points to 7.74 percent. ($1=52.5 rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)