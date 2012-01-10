* RBI to raise $2.7 bln through bond auction on Friday

* Bond yields drop 16 bps in last three sessions

* RBI seen initiating a rate cut of 25 bps in the Jan. review - Federal Bank (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Jan 10 Indian federal bond yields edged up on Tuesday due to mild profit-taking after aggressive buying in recent sessions, with traders expecting a bond buyback announcement from the central bank later in the day.

At 10:20 a.m. (0450 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.23 percent, higher than Monday's close of 8.20 percent.

"The rally in the recent sessions has been phenomenal, so some correction is also imminent," said Roy Paul, deputy general manager of treasury at Federal Bank in Mumbai.

New Delhi will sell 40 billion Indian rupees ($764.8 million) of a new 8-year bond, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday, the RBI said.

Traders are betting on a buyback announcement later in the day, with borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo auction standing way above the RBI's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees.

Borrowings by banks from the RBI's repo counter, through which it injects cash into the banking system, rose to 1.1 trillion rupees on Monday, from 923.7 billion rupees on Friday, indicating the shortfall in funds.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform on Tuesday was a normal 40.60 billion Indian rupees.

Bond yields have dropped 16 basis points in the last three trading sessions after comments by policy makers that interest rates have peaked.

Foreign funds, which have to exhaust new limits to buy federal debt by mid-January, have also helped the bullishness in bonds, though traders said that most of the buying is in shorter-dated treasury bills.

Net inflows into Indian debt so far in January stand at about $1.43 billion, compared with about $194.8 million for equities, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, data upto Jan 9 showed.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's comments on Sunday that the Indian economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued by his government last month, also reinforced expectations of a policy reversal.

"With visible signs of growth moderation and inflation also coming down, I expect RBI to act this time with initiating a (rate) cut of atleast 25 basis point in the January review," Federal Bank's Paul said.

Bond dealers are now awaiting two crucial data prints---November factory output due on Jan. 12 and the headline inflation number for December, scheduled for release on Jan. 16---for possible cues on the likely central bank move.

"The recent trend of easing food inflation may also not sustain going ahead as the extreme cold wave in the north and lower sowing area last month is expected to impact the rabi crop output," said Upasna Bhardwaj, Economist, ING Vysya Bank said.

"Additionally, firm oil prices and weak rupee continues to pose a risk to inflation," she said.

($1= 52.3 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)