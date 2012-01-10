MUMBAI, Jan 10 Indian federal bond yields
climbed down from the day's highs, as expectations of a reversal
in the central bank's tight monetary policy stance strengthened,
given the spate of comments from policymakers over the last few
days.
* "The fall in yields is just affirming the underlying trend
in the market and there is no change in either sense or
direction," said a senior trader with a primary dealership.
* At 2:36 p.m. (0906 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.19 percent, down 5 basis points from its
intraday high. It was 1 basis point lower than Monday's close of
8.20 percent.
* Earlier today, bankers met RBI officials, in a customary
pre-policy meeting, involving Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, who
handles monetary policy. Liquidity tightness and slowing growth
across sectors were the issues taken up at the meeting.
* The fall in yields also reflected the market's expectation
of an announcement of debt buyback by the RBI, as bankers in
need of liquidity have stepped up their borrowing at the daily
repo counter.
* The likelihood of debt buyback being announced will help
traders tide over the supply of bonds slated to be auctioned
later this week.
* The RBI is scheduled to auction 140 billion rupees ($2.68
billion) of bonds on Friday, the RBI said.
* Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform on
Tuesday was a normal 132.80 billion Indian rupees.
($1= 52.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)