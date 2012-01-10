MUMBAI, Jan 10 Indian federal bond yields climbed down from the day's highs, as expectations of a reversal in the central bank's tight monetary policy stance strengthened, given the spate of comments from policymakers over the last few days. * "The fall in yields is just affirming the underlying trend in the market and there is no change in either sense or direction," said a senior trader with a primary dealership. * At 2:36 p.m. (0906 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, down 5 basis points from its intraday high. It was 1 basis point lower than Monday's close of 8.20 percent. * Earlier today, bankers met RBI officials, in a customary pre-policy meeting, involving Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, who handles monetary policy. Liquidity tightness and slowing growth across sectors were the issues taken up at the meeting. * The fall in yields also reflected the market's expectation of an announcement of debt buyback by the RBI, as bankers in need of liquidity have stepped up their borrowing at the daily repo counter. * The likelihood of debt buyback being announced will help traders tide over the supply of bonds slated to be auctioned later this week. * The RBI is scheduled to auction 140 billion rupees ($2.68 billion) of bonds on Friday, the RBI said. * Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform on Tuesday was a normal 132.80 billion Indian rupees. ($1= 52.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)