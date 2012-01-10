(Updates to close) MUMBAI, Jan 10 Indian federal bond yields closed marginally higher on Tuesday, erasing most of their intraday gains as traders booked profits, with the underlying expectation that policy rate cuts were inevitable. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.23 percent, up 3 basis points from Monday's close and 5 basis points above its intraday low. "The market is trying to consolidate around the new levels. The inflation and industrial production numbers will give direction ahead," said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Pvt Ltd. The market is awaiting November factory output data due on Thursday and inflation data for December due on Jan. 16 for clues on whether the Reserve Bank of India will start easing monetary policy on Jan. 24. Early in the session, there was aggressive buying from overseas investors who have been buying debt before limits on the amount of bonds they can buy expire in mid-January. "The market has been bullish due to foreign institutional investors' buying and expectations of the RBI policy change," Prasanna said. In November, the government raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by a total of $10 billion to help boost foreign inflows. The auction for the limits was conducted on Nov. 30 and rights to buy the bonds must be used by mid January. Net inflows into Indian debt so far in January stand at about $1.65 billion, compared with about $213 million for equities, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Earlier on Tuesday, bankers met RBI officials in a customary pre-policy meeting involving Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, who handles monetary policy. Liquidity tightness and slowing economic growth were discussed, Bank of Baroda Chairman and Managing Director M.D. Mallya said after the meeting. The market largely ignored a comment by State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri that a cut in the cash reserve ratio of banks was unlikely. Towards the close, the rise in yields was tempered by expectations of an announcement of debt buyback by the RBI. An announcement of debt buyback would pump more liquidity into the system, and set up the market to absorb bonds slated to be auctioned later this week. The RBI is scheduled to auction 140 billion rupees ($2.71 billion) of bonds on Friday. The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 9 basis points at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate rose 6 basis points to 7.80 percent, tracking the move in government bonds. ($1= 51.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)