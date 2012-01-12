MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian federal bond yields are likely to open steady with an upward bias on Thursday as hopes fade that the central bank will reverse its tight monetary stance on Jan. 24. Traders were also cautious ahead of November industrial output data at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

* Industrial output likely rose at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, a Reuters poll showed.

* Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India in charge of monetary policy, was quoted in a newspaper on Wednesday as saying a cut in the cash reserve ratio for banks would be contrary to the RBI's anti-inflationary stance.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to open around 8.23 percent and move in a range of 8.20 percent to 8.25 percent before the factory data, traders said. On Wednesday, the yield ended steady at 8.23 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)