MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian federal bond yields
are seen opening steady on Friday as most traders would likely
stay on the sidelines before the $2.7 billion debt sale
scheduled to begin 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT).
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is
expected to open around 8.24 percent to 8.25 percent and move in
a range of 8.23 percent to 8.28 percent, traders said. On
Thursday, the yield ended 2 basis points higher at 8.25 percent.
* Some traders expect a slight uptick in bond yields during
the day as expectations of a cut in cash reserve ratio by the
Reserve Bank of India on Jan. 24 have dissipated, following
comments of top officials from the central bank and strong
factory output in November.
* The view the central bank will support market sentiment
through more debt buybacks could limit the rise in yields,
traders said. The RBI has offered to buy upto 120 billion rupees
of bonds through open market operations on Friday.
* RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn on Thursday said there
was no direct link between food inflation and monetary policy,
adding that it was relevant only in terms of impact on
inflationary expectations.
* The Indian government will sell 40 billion rupees of a new
8-year security, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds
and 40 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)