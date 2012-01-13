MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian federal bond yields are seen opening steady on Friday as most traders would likely stay on the sidelines before the $2.7 billion debt sale scheduled to begin 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT).

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to open around 8.24 percent to 8.25 percent and move in a range of 8.23 percent to 8.28 percent, traders said. On Thursday, the yield ended 2 basis points higher at 8.25 percent.

* Some traders expect a slight uptick in bond yields during the day as expectations of a cut in cash reserve ratio by the Reserve Bank of India on Jan. 24 have dissipated, following comments of top officials from the central bank and strong factory output in November.

* The view the central bank will support market sentiment through more debt buybacks could limit the rise in yields, traders said. The RBI has offered to buy upto 120 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations on Friday.

* RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn on Thursday said there was no direct link between food inflation and monetary policy, adding that it was relevant only in terms of impact on inflationary expectations.

* The Indian government will sell 40 billion rupees of a new 8-year security, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)