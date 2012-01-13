* Traders cautious ahead of bond auction, OMO
* Foreigners buying debt supporting - traders
* RBI unlikely to start easing cycle in January-Nomura
MUMBAI, Jan 13 Indian federal bond yields
moved in a tight range on thin volume on Friday, as most traders
stayed on the sidelines ahead of a $2.7 billion bond auction and
buyback, slated later in the day.
At 10:15 a.m. (0445 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was down 1 basis point at 8.24 percent.
It is expected to move in a range of 8.23 percent to 8.28
percent during the day, traders said.
Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was
31.50 billion rupees ($612.8 million), lower than about 40
billion rupees traded on a normal day.
"The bond volumes on the trading window is less ahead of
OMO, week-end auction," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income
strategist at AK Capital, referring to open market operations.
"The market is expected to remain mostly sideways ahead of
the inflation data," he added.
The government will release the December inflation data on
Jan 16.
The view the central bank will keep supporting market
liquidity via debt buybacks aided sentiments, traders said. The
RBI has offered to buy upto 120 billion rupees of bonds through
open market operations on Friday.
Foreign investors have been buying up Indian bonds before
their debt purchase limits expire around mid-January supporting
the buying momentum, traders said.
Foreigners have bought $2.07 billion of Indian
debt so far in January, according to the Securities & Exchange
Board of India.
However, recent comments from policymakers and the Nov.
factory data have pushed back hopes of an imminent monetary
easing by the central bank, when it meets to review monetary
policy on Jan 24.
Industrial output rose 5.9 percent in November in a sign
that the economy was picking up, suggesting the RBI may not ease
rates immediately.
India's weekly food price index dropped an annualised 2.90
percent in the week to Dec. 31, compared with 3.36 percent in
the previous week. With a decline in food prices, the country's
headline inflation is expected to ease.
But RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said there was no
direct link between food inflation and monetary policy, adding
that it was relevant only in terms of impact on inflationary
expectations.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was 1 basis
point lower at 7.14 percent, while the one-year rate
was down 1 basis point at 7.87 percent.
"As we forecast core inflation...to have remained high in
December, we expect the RBI to stay on hold at its 24 January
meeting," said Tomo Kinoshita, economist at Nomura said.
($1 = 51.4 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)