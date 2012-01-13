* Traders cautious ahead of bond auction, OMO

* Foreigners buying debt supporting - traders

* RBI unlikely to start easing cycle in January-Nomura (Updates to mid morning)

MUMBAI, Jan 13 Indian federal bond yields moved in a tight range on thin volume on Friday, as most traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of a $2.7 billion bond auction and buyback, slated later in the day.

At 10:15 a.m. (0445 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.24 percent.

It is expected to move in a range of 8.23 percent to 8.28 percent during the day, traders said.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 31.50 billion rupees ($612.8 million), lower than about 40 billion rupees traded on a normal day.

"The bond volumes on the trading window is less ahead of OMO, week-end auction," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at AK Capital, referring to open market operations.

"The market is expected to remain mostly sideways ahead of the inflation data," he added.

The government will release the December inflation data on Jan 16.

The view the central bank will keep supporting market liquidity via debt buybacks aided sentiments, traders said. The RBI has offered to buy upto 120 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations on Friday.

Foreign investors have been buying up Indian bonds before their debt purchase limits expire around mid-January supporting the buying momentum, traders said.

Foreigners have bought $2.07 billion of Indian debt so far in January, according to the Securities & Exchange Board of India.

However, recent comments from policymakers and the Nov. factory data have pushed back hopes of an imminent monetary easing by the central bank, when it meets to review monetary policy on Jan 24.

Industrial output rose 5.9 percent in November in a sign that the economy was picking up, suggesting the RBI may not ease rates immediately.

India's weekly food price index dropped an annualised 2.90 percent in the week to Dec. 31, compared with 3.36 percent in the previous week. With a decline in food prices, the country's headline inflation is expected to ease.

But RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said there was no direct link between food inflation and monetary policy, adding that it was relevant only in terms of impact on inflationary expectations.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was 1 basis point lower at 7.14 percent, while the one-year rate was down 1 basis point at 7.87 percent.

"As we forecast core inflation...to have remained high in December, we expect the RBI to stay on hold at its 24 January meeting," said Tomo Kinoshita, economist at Nomura said. ($1 = 51.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)