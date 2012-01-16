MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian federal bond yields are seen opening down on Monday as buying momentum is likely to continue on the back of sentiment boost from the Reserve Bank of India's buyback of bonds Friday and on risk-aversion globally.

* The Reserve Bank of India bought back 117.6 billion rupees of government bonds through open market operations, only marginally lower than the notified 120 billion rupees.

* Asian shares fell on Monday on heightening worries that the mass sovereign debt rating cuts by Standard & Poor's would further aggravate euro zone funding difficulties and recapitalisation, threatening to derail progress in resolving the debt crisis.

* Traders will watch for the December inflation data, expected to be released at 0630 GMT for cues.

* Headline inflation for December probably fell to 7.50 percent, economists polled by Reuters said, helped by a drop in food prices, after remaining above 9 percent for a year. The data is due on Monday..

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to open around 8.17 percent and move in a range of 8.10 percent to 8.20 percent, traders said. On Friday, it ended down 6 basis points at 8.19 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)