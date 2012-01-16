MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian federal bond yields were lower in early morning trades on Monday, as a successful debt buyback on Friday boosted sentiment.

* At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.14 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.19 percent.

* Traders will watch for the December inflation data, expected to be released at 0630 GMT, which will be a key input for the central bank's rate setting meet on Jan 24.

* Headline inflation for December probably fell to 7.50 percent, economists polled by Reuters said, helped by a drop in food prices, after remaining above 9 percent for a year. .

* The RBI bought back 117.6 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of government bonds through open market operations, marginally lower than the notified 120 billion rupees. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)