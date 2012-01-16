* December inflation data due at midday (0630 GMT

MUMBAI, Jan 16 Indian federal bond yields eased on Monday after a larger-than-expected bond buyback by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday, though traders were cautious ahead of December inflation data that could offer clues on RBI policy.

At 9:56 a.m. (0425 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.15 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.19 percent.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 47.70 billion rupees ($921 million), higher than the average of about 40 billion rupees traded in the first two hours of a normal day.

"The bullishness is on account of large acceptance in the open market operation and global risk-off sentiment," a trader with a foreign bank said. "If inflation is softish, I guess the momentum will continue."

Headline inflation for December probably fell to 7.50 percent after remaining above 9 percent for a year, reflecting a fall in food prices, economists polled by Reuters said. .

The data, expected to be released at midday (0630 GMT), will be a key factor in the central bank's rate setting meeting on Jan. 24.

The RBI bought back 117.6 billion rupees of government bonds through open market operations, marginally lower than the notified 120 billion rupees.

Sentiment was also helped by global risk aversion on worries that the mass sovereign debt ratings cuts by Standard & Poor's would further aggravate euro zone funding difficulties and drag down global growth.

"A significant drop in inflation could tilt market bias towards some form of easing ahead by RBI," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.

"My concern is if markets judge that inflation is easing, there could be swing towards receiving positions in the short end of the swaps, which could see some degree of easing of monetary policy being priced in more aggressively," he said.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was 3 basis points lower at 7.07 percent, while the one-year rate was down 2 basis points at 7.83 percent.

($1=51.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)