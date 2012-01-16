MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian federal bond yields
rose on Monday on an emerging view that the Reserve Bank of
India may hold off on monetary easing when it reviews policy on
Jan. 24, as core inflation stayed high, despite the headline
number showing a decline in December.
* Core inflation or inflation stripped of the food and fuel
components, a critical input in the central bank's monetary
policy, remained high, economists said.
* At 2:10 p.m. (0840 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.21 percent, compared with Friday's close
of 8.19 percent. The yield climbed 6 basis points after the
inflation data was released.
* "The core inflation number is higher, which means, it will
remain a concern for the RBI, so market is now paring down its
rate cut expectation," said a trader with a foreign bank.
* However, India's wholesale price index, the main inflation
gauge, rose 7.47 percent from a year earlier in December,
slowing from a 9.11 percent rise in November.
* During the rest of session, bonds are likely to move in a
narrow band.
* "Bonds are going to be rangebound, and we don't see more
upside on yields, because much of the negative news has already
been priced in," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist, Yes Bank.
* Few traders expect the 10-year yield to rise another 10-15
basis points before the policy.
* The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3
basis points at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate
was up 8 basis points at 7.93 percent.
($1=51.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)