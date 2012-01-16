MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian federal bond yields rose on Monday on an emerging view that the Reserve Bank of India may hold off on monetary easing when it reviews policy on Jan. 24, as core inflation stayed high, despite the headline number showing a decline in December.

* Core inflation or inflation stripped of the food and fuel components, a critical input in the central bank's monetary policy, remained high, economists said.

* At 2:10 p.m. (0840 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.19 percent. The yield climbed 6 basis points after the inflation data was released.

* "The core inflation number is higher, which means, it will remain a concern for the RBI, so market is now paring down its rate cut expectation," said a trader with a foreign bank.

* However, India's wholesale price index, the main inflation gauge, rose 7.47 percent from a year earlier in December, slowing from a 9.11 percent rise in November.

* During the rest of session, bonds are likely to move in a narrow band.

* "Bonds are going to be rangebound, and we don't see more upside on yields, because much of the negative news has already been priced in," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist, Yes Bank.

* Few traders expect the 10-year yield to rise another 10-15 basis points before the policy.

* The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate was up 8 basis points at 7.93 percent.

($1=51.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)