By Neha Arora

MUMBAI, Jan 16 Indian federal bond yields settled higher on Monday on shrinking market expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India next week, after data showed December manufactured products inflation edged up from November.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.22 percent, 3 basis points up from Friday's close of 8.19 percent. The yield had climbed 6 basis points after inflation data was released.

"After today's inflation number, the probability of a rate cut is very low, with manufacturing inflation staying higher," said Manish Wadhawan, director and head of interest rates at HSBC.

"The bond yields will be a function of debt buyback announcements from here on," he said.

Despite the decline shown in wholesale prices for the month of December, the manufacturing inflation, which is core inflation without the food and fuel component, has remained stubbornly high.

Earlier in the day, finance minister Pranab Mukherjee, expressed concern on the marginal fall shown in manufacturing inflation.

Some traders expect the 10-year yield to rise another 10-15 basis points by Jan. 24, when the RBI meets to review monetary policy.

The rise could be limited if the RBI announces more debt buybacks to support the market.

"There could be some upside left on yields. If RBI's stance does not give a clear indication on easing, and there is some surprise on the borrowing, yields may go up because most of the impact of a CRR cut has been priced in already," said Samiran Chakraborty, head of research at Standard Chartered Bank.

Some economists expect the RBI to cut the cash reserve ratio, the proportion of deposits that banks must keep as cash with it, to ease tight market liquidity.

"We are looking at a CRR cut because liquidity deficit is getting more structural than transient," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at YES Bank. She estimates the current liquidity deficit in the banking system to the tune of 1 trillion rupees.

However, the market is tending towards the view that the RBI is unlikely to move on interest rates on Jan. 24 , as also reflected even in the overnight indexed swap levels.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate was 8 basis points higher at 7.93 percent.

The total trading volume was at 233.05 billion rupees ($4.53 billion) on the electronic trading platform, compared with 208.65 billion rupees on Friday.

($1=51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)