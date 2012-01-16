* Rate cut probability low as core inflation higher -HSBC
* Liquidity deficit about 1 trillion rupees at present - YES
Bank
* Most of CRR cut impact priced into yields - StanChart
* OIS rise on growing view rate cut unlikely on Jan 24
By Neha Arora
MUMBAI, Jan 16 Indian federal bond yields
settled higher on Monday on shrinking market expectations of a
rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India next week, after data
showed December manufactured products inflation edged up from
November.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at
8.22 percent, 3 basis points up from Friday's close of 8.19
percent. The yield had climbed 6 basis points after inflation
data was released.
"After today's inflation number, the probability of a rate
cut is very low, with manufacturing inflation staying higher,"
said Manish Wadhawan, director and head of interest rates at
HSBC.
"The bond yields will be a function of debt buyback
announcements from here on," he said.
Despite the decline shown in wholesale prices for the month
of December, the manufacturing inflation, which is core
inflation without the food and fuel component, has remained
stubbornly high.
Earlier in the day, finance minister Pranab Mukherjee,
expressed concern on the marginal fall shown in manufacturing
inflation.
Some traders expect the 10-year yield to rise
another 10-15 basis points by Jan. 24, when the RBI meets to
review monetary policy.
The rise could be limited if the RBI announces more debt
buybacks to support the market.
"There could be some upside left on yields. If RBI's stance
does not give a clear indication on easing, and there is some
surprise on the borrowing, yields may go up because most of the
impact of a CRR cut has been priced in already," said Samiran
Chakraborty, head of research at Standard Chartered Bank.
Some economists expect the RBI to cut the cash reserve
ratio, the proportion of deposits that banks must keep as cash
with it, to ease tight market liquidity.
"We are looking at a CRR cut because liquidity deficit is
getting more structural than transient," said Shubhada Rao,
chief economist at YES Bank. She estimates the current liquidity
deficit in the banking system to the tune of 1 trillion rupees.
However, the market is tending towards the view that the RBI
is unlikely to move on interest rates on Jan. 24 , as
also reflected even in the overnight indexed swap levels.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3
basis points at 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate
was 8 basis points higher at 7.93 percent.
The total trading volume was at 233.05 billion rupees ($4.53
billion) on the electronic trading platform, compared with
208.65 billion rupees on Friday.
($1=51.4 rupees)
