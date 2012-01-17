BRIEF-Golden Capital Services appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian federal bond yields were marginally higher on Tuesday as the sell-off continued after expectations of an immediate interest rate cut faded, with traders awaiting a bond buyback announcement later in the day.
* Traders said expectations of a rate cut on Jan. 24, when the RBI meets to review its monetary policy, was dissipating after Monday's inflation numbers as manufacturing inflation remained stubbornly high.
* At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 2 basis points on the day at 8.24 percent.
* India will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.
* On Monday, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee also expressed concern that manufacturing inflation has declined "only marginally". (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.