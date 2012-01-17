* 10-year yield seen in 8.18-8.25 pct range intraday - trader

* Swap rates rise as rate cut expectations fade (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian federal bond yields edged down from the day's high on Tuesday, as expectations the Reserve Bank of India will announce a bond buyback, prompted buying.

At 10:32 a.m. (0502 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was steady at 8.22 percent, after moving in a tight 8.21-8.24 percent range.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 49.35 billion rupees ($968 million), higher than the usual average of about 40 billion rupees traded in the first two hours.

"The market had closed (on Monday) on a selling mode. So on a follow through, it normally opens bearish," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with Development Credit Bank.

"But I feel prices may not fall from here, unless there is some other development. An open market operation announcement (OMO) is a given," he said.

Traders said the 10-year yield is likely to trade in a 8.18 percent to 8.25 percent band during the day.

The country's headline inflation slowed in December to a two-year low as food price pressure eased dramatically, but the central bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold next week as manufactured products inflation edged up from November.

The higher-than-expected headline and especially core inflation, as well as strong industrial production data have reduced the chances of a rate cut by the RBI in its Jan. 24 monetary policy meeting, Goldman Sachs, said in a note.

India's industrial output recovered in November, providing a glimmer of optimism for a battered economy and giving the central bank room to hold off on easing monetary policy after two years of tightening.

India will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds on Friday

However, traders said bond buybacks by the RBI will ease much of the pressure from lined-up scheduled supplies.

"As far as bond yields are concerned, it won't rise too sharply because of OMO expectation. OIS rates have gone up significantly as a section of the market which was pricing in rate cuts is now paying," a trader with a foreign bank said.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 5 basis points on the day at 7.18 percent, while the one-year rate was also 5 basis points higher at 7.98 percent.

($1=51 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)