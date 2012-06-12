MUMBAI, June 12 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to three-month lows while short-end swap rates hit their lowest since August after weak output data cemented expectations the central bank would cut interest rates, and possibly even the cash reserve ratio.

Industrial output grew just 0.1 percent in April from a year earlier, well below expectations for a 1.7 percent increase, adding to expectations India's economic growth is slowing sharply.

However, much may depend on inflation data due on Thursday, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a 7.60 percent rise from a year ago, which would make it the biggest increase this year.

Should gains in the wholesale price index indeed accelerate, it could make the decision for the Reserve Bank of India tougher, though analysts expect a cut in the repo rate will have to come, sooner rather than later.

"There is no auction this week, IIP was bad, there is an OMO today: everything is positive for bonds," said Dinesh Ahuja, a fixed income dealer with SBI Funds Management.

"There is now a sense of belief that even if RBI does not cut, they cannot be hawkish in their tone and the rate guidance would be for a cut in July at least. There is possibly a feeling that we are heading towards an interest rate reversal now."

The benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.26 percent, after falling to 8.25 percent, its lowest since March 7 and down 7 basis points on the day.

India's debt purchases via open market operations, with results due out later in the day, and the absence of a bond auction this week also helped push yields lower.

A majority of the market participants have factored in at least a 25 basis points rate cut on June 18, but views on whether the RBI would also cut the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of funds banks must keep with the central bank, were more split.

India's 1-year OIS rate fell 12 basis points to 7.46 percent from Monday's close, marking its lowest since mid-August 2011, while the 5-year OIS rate was also down 12 bps at 7.12 percent, its lowest since mid-January.

Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, a regional rates and FX strategist with CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said markets were gradually moving ahead of the RBI on rate cuts, but said such a decision was not as clear cut.

"The RBI is aware that if indeed it cuts this time around, there will be significant outflow as attractiveness of INR high yield will be further eroded," Ramanathan said.

The RBI could opt to just cut the CRR, given liquidity conditions remain tight, though there has been a little bit of relief as repo borrowings have regularly dropped below the 1 trillion rupee mark since late May.

State-run banks would welcome a 1 percentage point cut in the CRR at the policy, financial services secretary said, which followed similar comments from the chairman of the country's largest lender, State Bank of India, during a TV interview.

The central bank cut the repo rate by 50 basis points in April, bringing the repo rate to 8.00 percent, marking its first rate cut since October 2011.

The RBI's last cut in the cash reserve ratio came in early March, but it has since injected liquidity via open market operations when it felt warranted. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)