MUMBAI, June 12 India's benchmark 10-year bond
yield fell to three-month lows while short-end swap rates hit
their lowest since August after weak output data cemented
expectations the central bank would cut interest rates, and
possibly even the cash reserve ratio.
Industrial output grew just 0.1 percent in April from a year
earlier, well below expectations for a 1.7 percent increase,
adding to expectations India's economic growth is slowing
sharply.
However, much may depend on inflation data due on Thursday,
with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a 7.60 percent rise
from a year ago, which would make it the biggest increase this
year.
Should gains in the wholesale price index indeed accelerate,
it could make the decision for the Reserve Bank of India
tougher, though analysts expect a cut in the repo rate will have
to come, sooner rather than later.
"There is no auction this week, IIP was bad, there is an OMO
today: everything is positive for bonds," said Dinesh Ahuja, a
fixed income dealer with SBI Funds Management.
"There is now a sense of belief that even if RBI does not
cut, they cannot be hawkish in their tone and the rate guidance
would be for a cut in July at least. There is possibly a feeling
that we are heading towards an interest rate reversal now."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.26
percent, after falling to 8.25 percent, its lowest since March 7
and down 7 basis points on the day.
India's debt purchases via open market operations, with
results due out later in the day, and the absence of a bond
auction this week also helped push yields lower.
A majority of the market participants have factored in at
least a 25 basis points rate cut on June 18, but views on
whether the RBI would also cut the cash reserve ratio, or the
amount of funds banks must keep with the central bank, were more
split.
India's 1-year OIS rate fell 12 basis points
to 7.46 percent from Monday's close, marking its lowest since
mid-August 2011, while the 5-year OIS rate was
also down 12 bps at 7.12 percent, its lowest since mid-January.
Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, a regional rates and FX strategist
with CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said markets were
gradually moving ahead of the RBI on rate cuts, but said such a
decision was not as clear cut.
"The RBI is aware that if indeed it cuts this time around,
there will be significant outflow as attractiveness of INR high
yield will be further eroded," Ramanathan said.
The RBI could opt to just cut the CRR, given liquidity
conditions remain tight, though there has been a little bit of
relief as repo borrowings have regularly dropped below the 1
trillion rupee mark since late May.
State-run banks would welcome a 1 percentage point cut in
the CRR at the policy, financial services secretary said, which
followed similar comments from the chairman of the country's
largest lender, State Bank of India, during a TV
interview.
The central bank cut the repo rate by 50 basis points in
April, bringing the repo rate to 8.00 percent, marking its first
rate cut since October 2011.
The RBI's last cut in the cash reserve ratio came in early
March, but it has since injected liquidity via open market
operations when it felt warranted.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)