* 25 bps rate cut at policy factored in by mkts

* Traders to watch WPI on Thurs for further cues

* CRR cut possibility also aids bond markets (Updates closing levels, adds details)

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, June 12 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to three-month lows while short-end swap rates hit their lowest since August after weak output data cemented expectations the central bank would cut interest rates, and possibly even the cash reserve ratio.

Industrial output grew just 0.1 percent in April from a year earlier, well below expectations for a 1.7 percent increase, confirming India's economic growth could be slowing sharply.

Much may depend on inflation data due on Thursday, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a 7.60 percent rise from a year ago, which would make it the biggest increase this year.

Should gains in the wholesale price index indeed accelerate, it could make the decision for the Reserve Bank of India tougher, though analysts expect a cut in the repo rate will have to come, sooner rather than later.

"There is now a sense of belief that even if RBI does not cut, they cannot be hawkish in their tone and the rate guidance would be for a cut in July at least. There is possibly a feeling that we are heading towards an interest rate reversal now," said Dinesh Ahuja, a fixed income dealer with SBI Funds Management.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to close at 8.29 percent, after earlier falling to as low as 8.25 percent, its lowest since March 7.

A majority of market participants have factored in at least a 25 basis points rate cut on June 18, but views on whether the RBI would also cut the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of funds banks must keep with the central bank, were more split.

India's 1-year OIS rate fell 11 basis points to 7.47 percent, after having earlier dropped to 7.45 percent, its lowest since mid-August 2011. The 5-year OIS rate also closed down 11 bps at 7.13 percent, after hitting 7.12 percent its lowest since mid-January.

The one-month OIS rate closed at 7.79 percent, down 21 basis points on the day, and is now trading below current repo rate of 8 percent.

Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, a regional rates and FX strategist with CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said markets were gradually moving ahead of the RBI on rate cuts, but said such a decision was not as clear cut.

"The RBI is aware that if indeed it cuts this time around, there will be significant outflow as attractiveness of INR high yield will be further eroded," Ramanathan said.

The RBI could opt to just cut the CRR, given liquidity conditions remain tight, even as repo borrowings have regularly dropped below the 1 trillion rupee mark since late May.

State-run banks would welcome a 1 percentage point cut in the CRR, India's financial services secretary said, in what was seen as a subtle hint at the RBI.

The central bank cut the repo rate by 50 basis points in April, bringing the repo rate to 8.00 percent and last cut the cash reserve ratio in early March, though it has since injected liquidity via open market operations when it felt warranted. (Editing by Rafael Nam)