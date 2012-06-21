* Lower crude helps ease inflation concerns

* Expectations for more OMOs also helps

* RBI seen to have intervened as rupee hit record low

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, June 21 Indian federal bond yields fell on Thursday as a drop in global crude prices helped ease some of the concerns about sustained inflation that is believed to be delaying near-term interest rate cuts by the central bank.

India's 10-year bond yield has now retraced all the gains after the Reserve Bank of India stunned markets on Monday by keeping rates on hold and signalled concerns about inflationary pressures.

Hopes for continued bond purchases via open market operations also helped debt prices, especially as the slump in the rupee to a record low on Thursday sparked some intervention from the central bank.

Traders say the RBI would have to increase its OMOs -- with its latest scheduled for Friday -- should it continue to sell dollars in the forex markets to defend the rupee, given the liquidity impact on the local currency.

"Market is taking comfort from the lower oil prices," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer at Development Credit Bank.

"People are expecting more frequent OMOs," Dash added. "OMOs will be predominately used to provide liquidity."

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 5 basis points to 8.34 percent. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a high 300.60 billion rupees.

The falls left yields flat for the week, after both Brent and U.S. crude hit multi-month lows on the back of weak Chinese factory data and falls in the euro zone's services sector.

Lower crude prices could help ease inflationary pressures on a net importer like India, as well as help the country narrow its fiscal and current account deficits.

RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Tuesday had said inflation remained above acceptable levels, while also calling on the government to do more to support the flagging economy.

The 1-year overnight indexed swap fell 6 basis points to 7.78 percent, while the longer-end 5-year rate dropped 4 bps to 7.24 percent.

On the week, the 1-year rate is still up 24 basis points while the 5-year is up 8 bps.

Traders will closely watch the results of the open market operation on Friday where the RBI is scheduled to buy back up to 120 billion rupees worth of bonds.

A Reuters poll this week showed India's central bank may buy a record 1 trillion rupees ($17.86 billion) of bonds in the rest of this fiscal year to prevent a severe cash shortage from worsening. (Editing by Rafael Nam)