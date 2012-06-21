* Lower crude helps ease inflation concerns
* Expectations for more OMOs also helps
* RBI seen to have intervened as rupee hit record low
MUMBAI, June 21 Indian federal bond yields fell
on Thursday as a drop in global crude prices helped ease some of
the concerns about sustained inflation that is believed to be
delaying near-term interest rate cuts by the central bank.
India's 10-year bond yield has now retraced all the gains
after the Reserve Bank of India stunned markets on Monday by
keeping rates on hold and signalled concerns about inflationary
pressures.
Hopes for continued bond purchases via open market
operations also helped debt prices, especially as the slump in
the rupee to a record low on Thursday sparked some
intervention from the central bank.
Traders say the RBI would have to increase its OMOs -- with
its latest scheduled for Friday -- should it continue to sell
dollars in the forex markets to defend the rupee, given the
liquidity impact on the local currency.
"Market is taking comfort from the lower oil prices," said
Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer at Development Credit Bank.
"People are expecting more frequent OMOs," Dash added. "OMOs
will be predominately used to provide liquidity."
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 5
basis points to 8.34 percent. Total volumes on the central
bank's electronic trading platform were at a high 300.60 billion
rupees.
The falls left yields flat for the week, after both Brent
and U.S. crude hit multi-month lows on the back
of weak Chinese factory data and falls in the euro zone's
services sector.
Lower crude prices could help ease inflationary pressures on
a net importer like India, as well as help the country narrow
its fiscal and current account deficits.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Tuesday had said inflation
remained above acceptable levels, while also calling on the
government to do more to support the flagging economy.
The 1-year overnight indexed swap fell 6
basis points to 7.78 percent, while the longer-end 5-year rate
dropped 4 bps to 7.24 percent.
On the week, the 1-year rate is still up 24 basis points
while the 5-year is up 8 bps.
Traders will closely watch the results of the open market
operation on Friday where the RBI is scheduled to buy back up to
120 billion rupees worth of bonds.
A Reuters poll this week showed India's central bank may buy
a record 1 trillion rupees ($17.86 billion) of bonds in the rest
of this fiscal year to prevent a severe cash shortage from
worsening.
