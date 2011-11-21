MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian federal bond yields are expected to tread water on Monday in the absence of any fresh triggers, with traders awaiting details of this week's $2.6 billion debt sale and the central bank's buyback papers for direction.

* Traders said the new 10-year bond yield should open around 8.84 percent and move in a range of 8.80 to 8.85 percent. It had closed 2 basis points higher at 8.83 percent on Friday.

* The Reserve Bank of India had said late on Wednesday it would conduct open market operations (OMO) on Nov. 24 for the buyback. Details of the papers are awaited and would set the tone for the market.

* State governments will sell 58.60 billion rupees worth 10-year bonds on Tuesday while the federal government will auction 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday.

* The government is also scheduled to sell 130 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, details of which will be announced after market hours on Monday.

* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as Italian government bond yields eased and the European Central Bank intervened in markets to lean against the higher premiums investors have been demanding for European debt. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)