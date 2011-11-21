MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian federal bond yields were steady on Monday morning and are seen ranged in the absence of any fresh triggers, with traders awaiting details of this week's 130-billion-rupee debt sale and the central bank's buyback papers for direction.

* At 9:10 a.m., the new 10-year bond yield was unchanged at 8.83 percent.

* The Reserve Bank of India had said late last Wednesday it would conduct open market operations (OMO) on Nov. 24 for the buyback. Details of the papers are awaited and would set the tone for the market in the near term.

* State governments will sell 58.60 billion rupees worth 10-year bonds on Tuesday while the federal government will auction 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday.

* The government is also scheduled to sell 130 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, details of which will be announced after market hours on Monday.

* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as Italian government bond yields eased and the European Central Bank intervened in markets to lean against the higher premiums investors have been demanding for European debt. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)