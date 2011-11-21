* Details of $2.5 bln bond sale this week due post market
hours
* Cbank to buyback $1.9 mln bonds on Thurs, details awaited
* 10-year bond yield seen in 8.80-8.85 pct band on
Monday-traders
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 21 Indian federal bond yields
were wedged in a thin range on Monday amid lack of fresh
triggers, with details of this week's $2.5 billion debt sale and
the central bank's buyback papers awaited for direction.
At 11:15 a.m. (0545 GMT), the new 10-year bond yield
was 2 basis points (bps) higher at 8.85 percent,
after moving in an 8.82-8.86 percent band so far.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic
trading platform was at a low 17.5 billion rupees ($339 million)
compared with 35 billion to 45 billion rupees normally dealt in
the first two hours of trade.
"The market is definitely going to be rangebound
in the absence of new triggers in the near term. The auction
papers due today evening and the OMO (open market operation)
papers will be of utmost importance for direction," said Paresh
Nayar, head of fixed income and forex trading at First Rand
Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India had said late last Wednesday it
would conduct open market operations (OMO) to buyback upto 100
billion rupees worth bonds on Nov. 24. Details of the papers to
be repurchased are awaited.
"The 10-year bond will hold in a 8.80 to 8.85 percent band
today. Not much expected as such as traders will look to sell
even on small rallies," a senior trader with a primary
dealership said.
State governments will sell 58.60 billion rupees worth
10-year bonds on Tuesday while the federal government will
auction 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday.
The government is also scheduled to sell 130 billion rupees
of bonds on Friday, details of which will be announced after
market hours on Monday.
However, most of the supplies would be offset by the OMO and
treasury bill redemptions worth 120 billion rupees due this
week, helping keep the pressure off rates.
The benchmark five-year swap was up 2 bps at
7.29 percent, while the one-year rate was 3 bps
higher at 8.09 percent .
Traders would continue to watch the euro and
regional equity markets for gauging cues on the evolving
macro-economic situation globally.
The euro held steady in Asia on Monday after a short-squeeze
rally late last week as news of an election victory for Spain's
centre-right opposition was greeted with cautious optimism.
Greece's new prime minister Lucas Papademos is scheduled to
meet the EU's top leaders Jose Manuel Barroso and Herman van
Rompuy on Monday and the Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker
on Tuesday. He has to convince the IMF and the EU to give Athens
8 billion euros it needs to avoid a mid-December default.
Across the Atlantic, the U.S. congressional
deficit-reduction committee has up to Wednesday's midnight
deadline to come up with a deal to slash $1.2 trillion in
federal spending over 10 years.
"Market will keep an eye on the euro zone and U.S. fiscal
management meet," Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at
A.K. Capital wrote in a note.
"That coupled with the winter session of parliament in India
where the decisions on FDI (foreign direct investment) in retail
and pension sectors are due, would most likely be the soft
triggers," he said, adding, "10-year bond to hold in a 8.78
percent to 8.95 percent range this week."
($1= 51.6 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; editing by Malini Menon)