MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian federal bond yields
retreated from the day's highs on Monday afternoon as risk
aversion pushed down the local share market and prompted
investors to move funds into safe-haven government debt.
* At 3:20 p.m., the new 10-year bond yield
was steady at 8.83 percent, off the day's high of 8.86 percent.
* India's main share index was trading down 2.5
percent on broad selling by investors worried about a
depreciating rupee, slowing growth and a sluggish policy
environment, with a shaky global economic backdrop also
dragging.
* The Reserve Bank of India had said late last Wednesday it
would conduct open market operations (OMO) to buyback upto 100
billion rupees worth bonds on Nov. 24. Details of the papers to
be repurchased are awaited.
* State governments will sell 58.60 billion rupees worth
10-year bonds on Tuesday while the federal government will
auction 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday.
* The government is also scheduled to sell 130 billion
rupees of bonds on Friday, details of which will be announced
after market hours on Monday.
* The benchmark five-year swap was up 3 bps
at 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate was 5
bps higher at 8.11 percent .
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)