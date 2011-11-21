MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian federal bond yields retreated from the day's highs on Monday afternoon as risk aversion pushed down the local share market and prompted investors to move funds into safe-haven government debt.

* At 3:20 p.m., the new 10-year bond yield was steady at 8.83 percent, off the day's high of 8.86 percent.

* India's main share index was trading down 2.5 percent on broad selling by investors worried about a depreciating rupee, slowing growth and a sluggish policy environment, with a shaky global economic backdrop also dragging.

* The Reserve Bank of India had said late last Wednesday it would conduct open market operations (OMO) to buyback upto 100 billion rupees worth bonds on Nov. 24. Details of the papers to be repurchased are awaited.

* State governments will sell 58.60 billion rupees worth 10-year bonds on Tuesday while the federal government will auction 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday.

* The government is also scheduled to sell 130 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, details of which will be announced after market hours on Monday.

* The benchmark five-year swap was up 3 bps at 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate was 5 bps higher at 8.11 percent . (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)