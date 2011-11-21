(Updates to close)

* Risk aversion aids sentiment; shares tumble 2.6 pct on the day

* Traders eye cbank's bond buyback on Thursday for direction

* Lined up supply to weigh on sentiment - traders

By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Nov 21 Indian federal bond yields eased off the day's high to end steady on Monday as risk aversion prompted investors to return to safe-haven government debt, with traders eyeing the central bank's bond buyback for further cues.

The new 10-year bond yield ended at 8.83 percent, unchanged from Friday's close, after touching a high of 8.86 percent.

Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 67.85 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) compared with the daily average of 90-100 billion rupees.

"The yields eased because global risk aversion made people buy federal bond," a trader with a foreign bank said.

Worries about out-of-control government debt on both sides of the Atlantic swept across financial markets again on Monday, knocking stocks sharply lower and pushing up prices of bonds deemed to be safe havens.

Indian shares skidded 2.6 percent on Monday to their lowest close in more than six weeks and falling for an eighth straight session -- their longest losing streak since May -- as a sharply weaker rupee hammered sentiment, already weighed by faltering economic and corporate growth.

Traders will focus on the central bank's bond buyback on Thursday for further direction.

"We are waiting to see at what levels the RBI accepts or rejects bids at the OMO (open market operation). That may be a lead to the market for the future interest scenario," said Subramaniam V, senior manager at Federal Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India had said late last Wednesday it would conduct open market operations (OMO) to buyback upto 100 billion rupees worth bonds on Nov. 24. Details of the papers to be repurchased are not yet known.

Liquidity has tightened in the past couple of weeks and on Monday, banks borrowed 1.27 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.07 trillion rupees on Friday -- both well above 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of November.

The benchmark five-year swap ended steady at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate closed 3 basis points higher at 8.09 percent.

Lined up supplies during the week will weigh on sentiment, traders said.

State governments will sell 58.60 billion rupees worth 10-year bonds on Tuesday while the federal government will auction 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday.

The government is also scheduled to sell 130 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, details of which will be announced after market hours on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Montek Singh Ahluwalia told CNBC TV18 news channel that India's fiscal deficit in the current financial year will exceed the targeted 4.6 percent of GDP, which pushed the yields to the day's high. (Editing by Malini Menon)