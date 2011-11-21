(Updates to close)
* Risk aversion aids sentiment; shares tumble 2.6 pct on the
day
* Traders eye cbank's bond buyback on Thursday for direction
* Lined up supply to weigh on sentiment - traders
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Nov 21 Indian federal bond yields
eased off the day's high to end steady on Monday as risk
aversion prompted investors to return to safe-haven government
debt, with traders eyeing the central bank's bond buyback for
further cues.
The new 10-year bond yield ended at 8.83
percent, unchanged from Friday's close, after touching a high of
8.86 percent.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at 67.85 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) compared
with the daily average of 90-100 billion rupees.
"The yields eased because global risk aversion made people
buy federal bond," a trader with a foreign bank said.
Worries about out-of-control government debt on both sides
of the Atlantic swept across financial markets again on Monday,
knocking stocks sharply lower and pushing up prices of bonds
deemed to be safe havens.
Indian shares skidded 2.6 percent on Monday to their lowest
close in more than six weeks and falling for an eighth straight
session -- their longest losing streak since May -- as a sharply
weaker rupee hammered sentiment, already weighed by faltering
economic and corporate growth.
Traders will focus on the central bank's bond buyback on
Thursday for further direction.
"We are waiting to see at what levels the RBI accepts or
rejects bids at the OMO (open market operation). That may be a
lead to the market for the future interest scenario," said
Subramaniam V, senior manager at Federal Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India had said late last Wednesday it
would conduct open market operations (OMO) to buyback upto 100
billion rupees worth bonds on Nov. 24. Details of the papers to
be repurchased are not yet known.
Liquidity has tightened in the past couple of weeks and on
Monday, banks borrowed 1.27 trillion rupees from the central
bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.07
trillion rupees on Friday -- both well above 495.25 billion
rupees at the end of the first week of November.
The benchmark five-year swap ended steady at
7.27 percent, while the one-year rate closed 3
basis points higher at 8.09 percent.
Lined up supplies during the week will weigh on sentiment,
traders said.
State governments will sell 58.60 billion rupees worth
10-year bonds on Tuesday while the federal government will
auction 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday.
The government is also scheduled to sell 130 billion rupees
of bonds on Friday, details of which will be announced after
market hours on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Montek Singh Ahluwalia told CNBC TV18
news channel that India's fiscal deficit in the current
financial year will exceed the targeted 4.6 percent of GDP,
which pushed the yields to the day's high.
(Editing by Malini Menon)