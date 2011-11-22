MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian federal bond yields
should edge down on Tuesday after the government announced a
floating rate paper as part of this week's $2.5 billion debt
sale, a move that will cheer investors in a fast changing
environment.
* Traders said the benchmark 10-year bond yield
should open around 8.79-8.80 percent and move in
a range of 8.78 to 8.85 percent. It had closed steady on Monday
at 8.83 percent.
* India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds
on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on
Monday. These include: 30 billion rupees of a floating rate bond
maturing 2020, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bond and
40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040 bonds.
* Traders are also awaiting details of the central bank's
bond buyback for up to 100 billion rupees on Thursday.
* State governments will sell 58.60 billion rupees worth
10-year bonds on Tuesday, while the federal government will
auction 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday.
* Indian shares are likely to open stronger following the
return of risk appetite globally which would limit the fall in
bond yields. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore
were 0.7 percent higher at 0300 GMT, suggesting a firm
start to the local market.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)