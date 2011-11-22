MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian federal bond yields should edge down on Tuesday after the government announced a floating rate paper as part of this week's $2.5 billion debt sale, a move that will cheer investors in a fast changing environment.

* Traders said the benchmark 10-year bond yield should open around 8.79-8.80 percent and move in a range of 8.78 to 8.85 percent. It had closed steady on Monday at 8.83 percent.

* India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. These include: 30 billion rupees of a floating rate bond maturing 2020, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bond and 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040 bonds.

* Traders are also awaiting details of the central bank's bond buyback for up to 100 billion rupees on Thursday.

* State governments will sell 58.60 billion rupees worth 10-year bonds on Tuesday, while the federal government will auction 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday.

* Indian shares are likely to open stronger following the return of risk appetite globally which would limit the fall in bond yields. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 0.7 percent higher at 0300 GMT, suggesting a firm start to the local market. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)