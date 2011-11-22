MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian federal bond yields inched lower on Tuesday morning as traders expect the sale of floating rate paper, announced as part of this week's $2.5 billion debt auction by the government, to sail through.

* At 9:25 a.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 8.82 percent, 1 basis point lower from its last close. It should move in a range of 8.78 to 8.85 percent, traders said.

* India will on Friday sell 30 billion rupees of a floating rate bond maturing 2020, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bond and 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040 bonds, to raise 130 billion rupees, the central bank said on Monday.

* Floating rate bonds are expected to see good demand as they get market related coupon and are repriced at regular intervals, traders said.

* Traders are also awaiting details of the central bank's bond buyback for up to 100 billion rupees on Thursday.

* State governments will sell 58.60 billion rupees worth 10-year bonds on Tuesday, while the federal government will auction 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday.

* Indian shares rose 0.5 percent early on Tuesday as investors covered short positions ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts later this week, which is expected to limit the fall in bond yields. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)