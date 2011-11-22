MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian federal bond yields were wedged in a thin range on Tuesday as traders awaited details of the up to 100-billion-rupee open market operations that will be conducted by the central bank to buy back debt on Thursday.

* At 3:04 p.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.84 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.83 percent.

* Earlier in the day, the 10-year bond yield had touched a high of 8.85 percent following comments from the Reserve Bank of India chief on monetary action.

* Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said monetary steps may be warranted to curb inflation expectations in face of sustained high food inflation, flagging the need to revisit politically sensitive subsidy schemes in agriculture.

* On Oct. 25, the RBI, after raising rates for the 13th time since early March 2010 had signalled a likely pause in rate hikes in the December policy if inflation falls in line with the RBI's projected trajectory.

* The benchmark five-year swap was up 6 basis points (bps) at 7.33 percent and the one-year rate was 4 bps higher at 8.13 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)