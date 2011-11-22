MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian federal bond yields
were wedged in a thin range on Tuesday as traders awaited
details of the up to 100-billion-rupee open market operations
that will be conducted by the central bank to buy back debt on
Thursday.
* At 3:04 p.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was at 8.84 percent against Tuesday's close of
8.83 percent.
* Earlier in the day, the 10-year bond yield had touched a
high of 8.85 percent following comments from the Reserve Bank of
India chief on monetary action.
* Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said monetary steps may be
warranted to curb inflation expectations in face of sustained
high food inflation, flagging the need to revisit politically
sensitive subsidy schemes in agriculture.
* On Oct. 25, the RBI, after raising rates for the 13th time
since early March 2010 had signalled a likely pause in rate
hikes in the December policy if inflation falls in line with the
RBI's projected trajectory.
* The benchmark five-year swap was up 6 basis
points (bps) at 7.33 percent and the one-year rate
was 4 bps higher at 8.13 percent.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)