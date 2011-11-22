* Finance Minister says difficult to keep FY12 fisc gap aim

* Monetary steps may be warranted for high food inflation - Cbank

* Ylds may have peaked due to OMO, FII limit hike - Goldman Sachs (Updates to close)

By Aditya Phatak

MUMBAI, Nov 22 Indian federal bond yields inched up on Tuesday after comments by the central bank chief and the finance minister hurt sentiment, while hopes the Reserve Bank of India will continue to buy back debt in coming weeks prevented a sharper rise.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point higher at 8.84 percent after moving in a range of 8.80 percent to 8.85 percent during the day.

Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 82.70 billion rupees ($1.58 billion).

It will be diffcult to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 pct of GDP given the deteriorating global conditions, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said.

New Delhi is set to borrow 2.2 trillion rupees ($42.1 billion) in the second half of the fiscal year, significantly more than the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees.

"The OMO has to continue. It should continue given the tight liquidity condition. Without the OMO, bond yields would be 9.25 percent given the supply glut," said Ashish Vaidya, head of fixed income, currency and commodities trading at UBS in Mumbai.

The RBI is scheduled to conduct this fiscal year's first open market operations (OMO) on Thursday and will buy bonds worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.91 billion).

After market hours, the RBI said it will buy 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, the 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond.

Goldman Sachs, in a research note on Tuesday, said the RBI can buy back bonds worth 1 trillion rupees without turning liquidity into surplus.

"We think government bond yields may have peaked due to the start of OMOs by the RBI and further liberalization of foreign holdings of government paper," the investment bank added.

Last week, the government had raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each.

On Tuesday, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said monetary steps may be warranted to curb inflation expectations in face of sustained high food inflation, flagging the need to revisit politically sensitive subsidy schemes in agriculture.

However, the market was of the view that the RBI may not be seriously contemplating a rate action given the global turbulence and slowing domestic growth, traders said.

On Oct. 25, the RBI, after raising rates for the 13th time since early March 2010 had signalled a likely pause in rate hikes in the December policy if inflation falls in line with the RBI's projected trajectory. Industrial output grew at its slowest pace in two years in September, data released by the government on Nov. 11 showed.

The benchmark five-year swap ended up 6 basis points (bps) at 7.33 percent and the one-year rate closed 4 bps higher at 8.13 percent.

($1= 52.3 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)