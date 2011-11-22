* Finance Minister says difficult to keep FY12 fisc gap aim
* Monetary steps may be warranted for high food inflation -
Cbank
* Ylds may have peaked due to OMO, FII limit hike - Goldman
Sachs
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Nov 22 Indian federal bond yields
inched up on Tuesday after comments by the central bank chief
and the finance minister hurt sentiment, while hopes the Reserve
Bank of India will continue to buy back debt in coming weeks
prevented a sharper rise.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1
basis point higher at 8.84 percent after moving in a range of
8.80 percent to 8.85 percent during the day.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at 82.70 billion rupees ($1.58 billion).
It will be diffcult to achieve the fiscal deficit target of
4.6 pct of GDP given the deteriorating global conditions,
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said.
New Delhi is set to borrow 2.2 trillion rupees ($42.1
billion) in the second half of the fiscal year, significantly
more than the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees.
"The OMO has to continue. It should continue given the tight
liquidity condition. Without the OMO, bond yields would be 9.25
percent given the supply glut," said Ashish Vaidya, head of
fixed income, currency and commodities trading at UBS in Mumbai.
The RBI is scheduled to conduct this fiscal year's first
open market operations (OMO) on Thursday and will buy bonds
worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.91 billion).
After market hours, the RBI said it will buy 7.99 percent
2017 bonds, the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, the 7.80 percent 2021
bonds and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond.
Goldman Sachs, in a research note on Tuesday, said the RBI
can buy back bonds worth 1 trillion rupees without turning
liquidity into surplus.
"We think government bond yields may have peaked due to the
start of OMOs by the RBI and further liberalization of foreign
holdings of government paper," the investment bank added.
Last week, the government had raised the ceiling on foreign
institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5
billion each.
On Tuesday, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said monetary
steps may be warranted to curb inflation expectations in face of
sustained high food inflation, flagging the need to revisit
politically sensitive subsidy schemes in agriculture.
However, the market was of the view that the RBI may not be
seriously contemplating a rate action given the global
turbulence and slowing domestic growth, traders said.
On Oct. 25, the RBI, after raising rates for the 13th time
since early March 2010 had signalled a likely pause in rate
hikes in the December policy if inflation falls in line with the
RBI's projected trajectory.
Industrial output grew at its slowest pace in two
years in September, data released by the government on Nov. 11
showed.
The benchmark five-year swap ended up 6 basis
points (bps) at 7.33 percent and the one-year rate
closed 4 bps higher at 8.13 percent.
($1= 52.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)