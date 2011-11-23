MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian federal bond yields should edge lower early on Wednesday, cheered by the central bank's buyback details. A global sell-off of riskier assets is also seen aiding demand for safe-haven government debt.

* The central bank said late on Tuesday its up to 100 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) buyback of government bonds via open market operations would include the old 10-year benchmark bond, the 7.80 percent 2021.

* The other papers in the buyback on Thursday are: 7.99 percent 2017 bond, 7.83 percent 2018 bond and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond.

* Traders said the new benchmark 10-year bond yield should open around 8.80 percent and move in a range of 8.78 to 8.85 percent. It had closed 1 basis point higher on Tuesday at 8.84 percent.

* India will sell 80 billion rupees worth treasury bills on Wednesday, ahead of a 130 billion rupees bond sale on Friday.

* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as weaker stocks and indications the Federal Reserve is mulling further economic stimulus underpinned a bid for government debt.

* Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday, weighed down by mining and technology stocks after a downward revision of U.S. growth data raised new concerns about the faltering global economy. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)