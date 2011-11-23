MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian federal bond yields edged lower on Wednesday, as traders were upbeat about the central bank's buyback details announced after market hours on Tuesday, coupled with risk aversion globally aiding sentiments.

* At 9:25 a.m., the new benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 8.82 percent, 2 basis points lower than 8.84 percent at the previous close. It is expected to move in the 8.78-8.85 percent range in the day.

* The central bank said late on Tuesday its up to 100-billion-rupee buyback of government bonds via open market operations would include the old 10-year benchmark bond, the 7.80 percent 2021.

* The other papers in the buyback on Thursday are 7.99 percent 2017 bond, 7.83 percent 2018 bond and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond.

* India will sell 80 billion rupees worth treasury bills on Wednesday, ahead of a 130-billion-rupee bond sale on Friday.

* Indian shares fell more than 1.2 percent on Wednesday ahead of expiry of futures contracts and on renewed fears over global economic growth.

* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as weaker stocks and indications the Federal Reserve is mulling further economic stimulus underpinned a bid for government debt. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)