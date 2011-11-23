(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 23 Indian federal bond yields
inched lower on Wednesday as the central bank's buyback details
announced late Tuesday boosted sentiment, with global risk
aversion also aiding.
At 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT), the new benchmark 10-year bond
yield was trading at 8.81 percent, 3 basis points
(bp) lower than its previous close. It is expected to move in
the 8.80-8.85 percent range during the day.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a low 24.45 billion rupees ($469.3 million)
compared with 45 billion to 50 billion rupees normally dealt in
the first three hours of trade.
"The OMO (open market operation) is expected to be a
success. I expect more buybacks by the central bank as the
liquidity deficit is not going to come down in a hurry," said
Anindya Das Gupta, director and head of treasury at Barclays
Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India said late Tuesday its up
to 100-billion-rupee buyback of government bonds via open market
operations would include the old 10-year benchmark bond, the
7.80 percent 2021.
The other papers to be bought back on Thursday are 7.99
percent 2017 bond, 7.83 percent 2018 bond and the 8.13 percent
2022 bond.
Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.32
trillion rupees on Tuesday, both well above 495.25 billion
rupees at the end of the first week of November.
Traders said risk aversion globally was also spurring buying
of federal bonds.
Indian shares fell as much as 1.6 percent on Wednesday, a
day before the expiry of derivatives contracts, as depreciating
rupee threatened the corporate performance ahead, while global
economic indications raising concerns about the world economic
growth.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as weaker stocks and
indications the Federal Reserve is mulling further economic
stimulus underpinned a bid for government debt.
Lined up supplies during the week will weigh on sentiment,
traders said.
India will sell 80 billion rupees worth treasury bills on
Wednesday, ahead of a 130-billion-rupee bond sale on Friday.
"The market will remain rangebound in the near term in
absence of a fresh trigger," Barclays Bank's Anindya Das Gupta
said.
The benchmark five-year swap were down 2
basis points at 7.31 percent and the one-year rate
was steady at 8.13 percent.
($1=52.10 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)