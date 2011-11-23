MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian federal bond yields eased more in afternoon trade on Wednesday as comments by a top government functionary on fiscal deficit eased concerns over supply and added to the comfort from the central bank's selection of papers for buyback due Thursday.

* At 3:03 p.m., the new benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading 4 basis points lower at 8.80 percent versus its last close. So far, the bond has moved in the 8.79-8.84 percent range.

* A senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday that fiscal deficit in FY12 was still seen remaining under 5 percent of gross domestic product against the Budget proposal of 4.6 percent.

* Bond yields have been under pressure in the past few weeks due to the continuous supply of bonds and on fears the government may be forced to borrow more than the 2.2 trillion rupees already announced for the second half of 2011/12 given the yawning fiscal deficit.

* After market hours on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said its up to 100-billion-rupee buyback of government bonds via open market operations would include the old 10-year benchmark bond, the 7.80 percent 2021.

* The other papers to be bought back on Thursday are 7.99 percent 2017 bond, 7.83 percent 2018 bond and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond.

* The benchmark five-year swap were down 2 basis points at 7.31 percent and the one-year rate was steady at 8.13 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)