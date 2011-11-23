MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian federal bond yields
eased more in afternoon trade on Wednesday as comments by a top
government functionary on fiscal deficit eased concerns over
supply and added to the comfort from the central bank's
selection of papers for buyback due Thursday.
* At 3:03 p.m., the new benchmark 10-year bond yield
was trading 4 basis points lower at 8.80 percent
versus its last close. So far, the bond has moved in the
8.79-8.84 percent range.
* A senior finance ministry official told Reuters on
Wednesday that fiscal deficit in FY12 was still seen remaining
under 5 percent of gross domestic product against the Budget
proposal of 4.6 percent.
* Bond yields have been under pressure in the past few weeks
due to the continuous supply of bonds and on fears the
government may be forced to borrow more than the 2.2 trillion
rupees already announced for the second half of 2011/12 given
the yawning fiscal deficit.
* After market hours on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India
said its up to 100-billion-rupee buyback of government bonds via
open market operations would include the old 10-year benchmark
bond, the 7.80 percent 2021.
* The other papers to be bought back on Thursday are 7.99
percent 2017 bond, 7.83 percent 2018 bond and the 8.13 percent
2022 bond.
* The benchmark five-year swap were down 2
basis points at 7.31 percent and the one-year rate
was steady at 8.13 percent.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)