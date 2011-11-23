* Finmin source says 2011/12 fiscal gap still seen below 5 pct

By Aditya Phatak

MUMBAI, Nov 23 Indian federal bond yields eased on Wednesday as comments by a top government official calmed fears of extra supply in this fiscal year, while the central bank's suspected intervention in the forex market triggered hopes of more debt buybacks.

Heightened global risk aversion and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) choice of papers for its first bond buyback this fiscal year, due on Thursday, also pushed yields lower, traders said.

The new benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 3 basis points (bps) lower on the day at 8.81 percent, after moving in an 8.79-8.84 percent band during the day.

For the remainder of the week, traders expect bond yields to tread between 8.75 percent and 8.85 percent range.

Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 86.55 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) compared with 90 billion to 100 billion rupees usually traded in a day.

"The already announced open market operation (OMO) and expectation that RBI could continue with OMOs is what is keeping yields low," said Vivek Rajpal, fixed-income strategist at Nomura.

"The tight rupee liquidity on its own is reason enough for support from the RBI, but the possible intervention in dollar-rupee market is one more big reason for continuing with OMO. If announcement of the next OMO comes this week, it will be a big positive."

The RBI is suspected to have sold dollars in the forex market in early Wednesday trade following which the local currency recovered as much as 1.7 percent. The rupee had hit an all-time low of 52.73 per dollar on Tuesday.

The average borrowing by banks from the RBI's repo window has been above 1 trillion rupees over the last 10 days, as against 495.25 billion rupees in the first week of November, reflecting the extent of cash tightness in the banking system.

Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.32 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

Bond yields have been under pressure due to the continuous supply of bonds and on fears the government may be forced to borrow more than the 2.2 trillion rupees already announced for the second half of the 2011/12 fiscal year, given the yawning fiscal deficit. The government had projected a borrowing of

A senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday that fiscal deficit in 2011/12 was still seen remaining under 5 percent of the gross domestic product against a 4.6 percent target.

The government will release official figures of GDP for the second quarter ended September next week.

After market hours on Tuesday, the RBI had said its up to 100-billion-rupee buyback of government bonds via open market operations would include the old 10-year benchmark bond, the 7.80 percent 2021.

"Most papers for the buyback are pretty liquid and there is even a former 10-year benchmark. The RBI could have given no better papers," said a dealer with a large state-run bank.

The benchmark five-year swap eased 2 bps to close at 7.31 percent on the day and the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.13 percent.

