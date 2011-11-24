MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open lower on Thursday on the back of a global risk-off sentiment, and traders would await the results of an up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) central bank bond buyback for direction.

* The buyback via open market operations are the old 10-year benchmark bond, the 7.80 percent 2021, 7.99 percent 2017 bond, 7.83 percent 2018 bond and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond. Results are due after 0900 GMT on Thursday.

* The new benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected in a 8.75 percent to 8.85 percent range, with a 130 billion bond sale on Friday also watched. It had ended down 3 basis points on Wednesday at 8.81 percent.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday, pushing benchmark yields to the lowest in seven weeks as worries over the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis underpinned the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

* The euro fell to a six-week low against the yen on Thursday and Asian stocks were subdued after an unsuccessful German bond sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic powerhouse. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)