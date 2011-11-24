MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian federal bond yeilds were marginally lower on Thursday as investors globally turned risk averse, and ahead of the up to 100-billion-rupee bond buyback by the central bank.

* The buyback via open market operations are the old 10-year benchmark bond, the 7.80 percent 2021, 7.99 percent 2017 bond, 7.83 percent 2018 bond and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond.

* At 9:16 a.m., the new benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.79 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.81 percent.

* Traders are also eyeing the 130-billion-rupee bond sale scheduled for Friday.

* The euro fell to a six-week low against the yen on Thursday and Asian stocks were subdued after an unsuccessful German bond sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic powerhouse. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)