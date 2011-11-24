(Updates to mid-morning)
* Expectations of more buybacks support yields - traders
* Global risk aversion aids sentiment for federal bonds
* Market braces for Friday's 130-bln-rupee debt sale
MUMBAI, Nov 24 Indian federal bond yields
edged down in thin trade on Thursday before the central bank's
bond buyback of up to $1.9 billion, with risk-aversion also
aiding sentiment.
At 11:19 a.m. (0549 GMT), the new benchmark 10-year bond
yield was 1 basis point (bp) lower on the day at
8.80 percent, after moving in a tight 8.79-8.80 band.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was a low 16.40 billion rupees ($314 million) compared
with the usual 45 billion to 50 billion rupees dealt in the
first three hours of trade.
"There is risk-aversion in play, with the market taking cues
from U.S. yields, and the bond buyback will be keenly watched,"
said Roy Paul, deputy general manager of treasury at Federal
Bank in Mumbai.
The old 10-year benchmark bond, the 7.80 percent 2021
, 7.99 percent 2017 bond, 7.83 percent 2018 bond
and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond will be bought back by the
Reserve Bank of India via open market operations (OMOs), the
results of which are due after 0900 GMT.
However, traders said supply worries prevented a sharper
fall in yields. The government will sell 130 billion rupees of
debt on Friday.
"People are now waiting to see if there will be another
buyback announcement for next week, because that will give a
hint there could be a series of open market operations," a
trader with a state-run bank said.
"In that case, there could be a further rally in bond
prices. Otherwise, supply pressures will continue to be a
negative," the trader added.
The euro fell to a six-week low against the yen on Thursday
and Asian stocks were subdued after an unsuccessful German bond
sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt
crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic
powerhouse.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday, pushing
benchmark yields to the lowest in seven weeks as worries over
the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis underpinned the
safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.
The benchmark five-year swap eased 1 bp to
7.30 percent on the day and the one-year rate was
at 8.12 percent from 8.13 percent.
($1=52.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)