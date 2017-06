MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian federal bond yields were lower on Thursday ahead of the central bank's 100 billion rupees bond buyback, and as lower food inflation numbers helped sentiment.

* At 2:20 p.m., the new benchmark 10-year bond yield was 3 basis points lower on the day at 8.78 percent.

* India's food price index rose 9.01 percent, its slowest in nine weeks in the year to Nov. 12. In the previous week, annual food inflation stood at 10.63 percent.

* India's central bank may buy the 7.80 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 93.59 rupees yielding 8.8171 percent at an open market operation on Thursday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

* However, traders said supply worries prevented a sharper fall in yields. The government will sell 130 billion rupees of debt on Friday. (Repoting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)