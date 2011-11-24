(Updates to close)

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Nov 24 Indian federal bond yields ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday after weekly data showed food prices eased slightly and on expectations the central bank would buy back a substantial amount of bonds at its open market operations.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond ended at 8.79 percent, down 2 basis points from its close on Wednesday.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were low at 68.60 billion rupees ($1.32 billion) compared to 90-100 billion rupees dealt on an average day.

"The yields across federal yield curve have eased on account of encouraging weekly inflation numbers and expectation of good amount of buying through today's OMO (open market operations) windows," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with A. K. Capital.

India's food price index rose 9.01 percent, its slowest in nine weeks, and the fuel price index climbed 15.49 percent in the year to Nov. 12, government data showed.

After market hours, the Reserve Bank of India said it bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds compared with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions. It received offers worth a total of 273.92 billion rupees.

Traders said yields are expected to fall further as the OMO would result in demand for bonds on Friday, but will be tempered by a sale of 130 billion rupees of debt.

"OMO results were encouraging and should be positive for bonds," said Vivek Rajpal, a fixed income strategist with Nomura in Mumbai.

"There should be more OMOs as liquidity deficit is beyond 1 trillion rupees and hence, much beyond RBI's comfort zone of 1 percent NDTL (Net Demand and Time Liabilities) , which amounts to approximately 600 billion rupees," he added

He expects at least 500 to 600 billion rupees of OMOs in total.

Banks borrowed 1.13 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window on Thursday, compared with 1.35 trillion rupees on Wednesday.

The benchmark five-year swap ended steady at 7.31 percent from Wednesday's close, while the one-year rate settled at 8.09 percent from 8.13 percent.

($1=52.1 rupees)