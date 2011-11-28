MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian federal bond yields inched up on Monday morning as sentiment was cautious after New Delhi indicated it would spend more in the current fiscal year, triggering concerns the government may need to borrow more to fund the expenses.

* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees ($10.9 billion) for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.

* At 9:50 a.m., the yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was at 8.82 percent, 1 basis point higher than its previous close.

* Improved global risk appetite on hopes Europe will be able to ease funding costs of the euro zone economies may also dampen demand for bonds, traders said.

* Traders are hoping the central bank will announce more buybacks to ease the pressure on tight liquidity. The Reserve Bank of India had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds last Thursday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)