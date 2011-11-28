* Traders hope for further cbank buybacks; sentiment cautious

* Worries over likely additional spending weighs

* 10-year bond yield seen in 8.79 pct to 8.85 pct on Monday (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Nov 28 Indian federal bond yields were steady to higher on Monday with the market cautious due to the likelihood of additional federal borrowing in the current fiscal year after New Delhi indicated that it would need to spend to more.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees ($10.9 billion) for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.

At 10:55 a.m. (0525 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was steady at 8.81 percent. It has moved in a range of 8.81 percent to 8.84 percent so far in the session.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were slightly lower at 31 billion rupees ($596 million) compared to the normal 35 billion to 45 billion rupees dealt in the first two hours of the day.

"The government's additional spending announcement on Friday has confirmed expectations that further borrowing cannot be ruled out," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with A. K. Capital in Mumbai.

The government in late September said it would borrow 2.2 trillion rupees between October and March, higher than the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees. However, the higher borrowing was unlikely to affect the fiscal deficit gap, the government said.

Private economists already expect the fiscal deficit target to be breached, with some expecting it to be as high as 7 percent, which would lead to higher borrowing. "The Q2 FY12 GDP number and bidding for foreign institutional limits in government securities coupled with the developments in the eurozone will guide the market sentiment this week," Satapathy added.

The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, at its weakest pace in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22 economists showed.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allocate the enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in government and corporate debt via auction on Nov. 30.

Improved global risk appetite on hopes Europe will be able to ease funding costs may also dampen demand for bonds, traders said.

Asian shares jumped and the euro firmed on hopes Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund and reports that the International Monetary Fund is considering helping Italy.

"The market is very confused. There is no open market operation announced yet, we have the auctions, GDP data and additional spending announcement. It's too early to talk to extra borrowing but there needs to be clarity on how this spending will be funded," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

"They (government) may not need to borrow or they may choose to borrow in treasury bills, we need to wait and watch as there are too many factors," he added.

Traders are hoping the central bank will announce more buybacks to ease the pressure on tight liquidity. The Reserve Bank of India had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds last Thursday.

The benchmark five-year swap was up 2 bps at 7.36 percent while the one-year rate was steady at 8.09 percent.

A. K. Capital's Satapathy expects the 10-year bond yield to move in an 8.79 percent to 8.85 percent range on Monday and 8.77 percent to 8.90 percent band during the week. ($1 = 52 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat)