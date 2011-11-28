MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian federal bond yields continued to trade higher on Monday afternoon as traders were cautious over the need for extra borrowing in the current fiscal year after the government indicated that it would need to spend more.

* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees ($10.9 billion) for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.

* At 3:55 p.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was 3 bps higher at 8.84 percent.

* Traders will watch the GDP data on Wednesday and the auction of the foreign institutional limit in government and corporate debt for direction.

* The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, at its weakest pace in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22 economists showed.

* The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allocate the enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in government and corporate debt via auction on Nov. 30.

* Improved global risk appetite on hopes Europe will be able to ease funding costs also dampened demand for bonds, traders said.

* World stocks rose from last week's 7-week low on Monday as hopes grew euro zone leaders would unveil fresh measures to resolve the two-year-old debt crisis, while caution ahead of next week's key summit kept the euro and German yields under pressure.

* The benchmark five-year swap was up 1 bp at 7.35 percent while the one-year rate was 3 bps higher at 8.12 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)