MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian federal bond yields
continued to trade higher on Monday afternoon as traders were
cautious over the need for extra borrowing in the current fiscal
year after the government indicated that it would need to spend
more.
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought
parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion
rupees ($10.9 billion) for the fiscal year ending March,
increasing fears the government will not be able to meet its
fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.
* At 3:55 p.m., the benchmark 10-year bond
yield was 3 bps higher at 8.84 percent.
* Traders will watch the GDP data on Wednesday and the
auction of the foreign institutional limit in government and
corporate debt for direction.
* The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in
the quarter through September, at its weakest pace
in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22
economists showed.
* The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allocate
the enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in government
and corporate debt via auction on Nov. 30.
* Improved global risk appetite on hopes Europe will be able
to ease funding costs also dampened demand for bonds, traders
said.
* World stocks rose from last week's 7-week low on Monday as
hopes grew euro zone leaders would unveil fresh measures to
resolve the two-year-old debt crisis, while caution ahead of
next week's key summit kept the euro and German yields under
pressure.
* The benchmark five-year swap was up 1 bp at
7.35 percent while the one-year rate was 3 bps
higher at 8.12 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)