* Worries over likely additional govt spending weighs
* Traders hope for more cbank buybacks; FII limit auction on
Wed eyed
* Bond yields to remain range-bound in near term-traders
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Nov 28 Indian federal bond yields
edged up on Monday as concerns of extra borrowing in the current
fiscal year weighed, while global risk-on sentiment on hopes
euro zone leaders will soon resolve the two-year-old debt crisis
spurred bond sales.
Incremental government borrowing is expected to add to the
glut of supply, amid strained liquidity conditions that has
weighed on the market since end-September when New Delhi
significantly increased its borrowing target for the second-half
of the financial year.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
closed 2 basis points higher at 8.83 percent, after trading in a
narrow range of 8.81-8.84 percent.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at 92.40 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) compared
with 90 billion-100 billion rupees usually dealt in a day.
"We saw some profit taking today as domestic equity markets
were up and global risk-on sentiment was spurring selling of
bonds," said Jigna Thakkar, a fixed-income dealer with Saraswat
Co-operative Bank.
World stocks rose from last week's 7-week low on Monday and
the cost of insuring euro zone government bonds against default
fell broadly as hopes grew that euro zone leaders would unveil
fresh measures to resolve the region's debt crisis.
Worries of extra borrowings of 250-300 billion
rupees after the government sought additional spending has
unnerved the market, already pressured by excess supply, a
senior trader with a foreign bank said.
"The market is expected to move in a 8.80-8.90 percent range
this week," the trader said.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought
parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion
rupees for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the
government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of
4.6 percent of GDP.
However, a warning by Moody's that the rapid escalation of
the euro zone's sovereign and banking crisis threatens the
rating of all European government bonds and caution ahead of
next week's key European summit limited the
sell-off.
"Yields will be rangebound in the near term ahead of the FII
auctions and expectations of another open market operation by
the central bank," Saraswat Coop Bank's Thakkar said.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allocate the
enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in government and
corporate debt via auction on Nov. 30.
Traders are hoping the central bank will announce more
buybacks to ease the pressure on tight liquidity. The Reserve
Bank of India had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds last
Thursday.
Banks borrowed 899.95 billion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 987.75
billion rupees on Friday, but still significantly higher than at
the end of the first week of November.
Traders will also watch the GDP data on Wednesday
for direction.
The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in
the quarter through September, at its weakest pace
in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22
economists showed.
The benchmark five-year swap closed down 1
basis point at 7.33 percent while the one-year rate
ended 2 basis points higher at 8.11 percent.
Late Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said the government
will sell 130 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 2.
($1=52 rupees)
