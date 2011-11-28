* Worries over likely additional govt spending weighs

* Traders hope for more cbank buybacks; FII limit auction on Wed eyed

* Bond yields to remain range-bound in near term-traders (Updates to close)

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Nov 28 Indian federal bond yields edged up on Monday as concerns of extra borrowing in the current fiscal year weighed, while global risk-on sentiment on hopes euro zone leaders will soon resolve the two-year-old debt crisis spurred bond sales.

Incremental government borrowing is expected to add to the glut of supply, amid strained liquidity conditions that has weighed on the market since end-September when New Delhi significantly increased its borrowing target for the second-half of the financial year.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond closed 2 basis points higher at 8.83 percent, after trading in a narrow range of 8.81-8.84 percent.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 92.40 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) compared with 90 billion-100 billion rupees usually dealt in a day.

"We saw some profit taking today as domestic equity markets were up and global risk-on sentiment was spurring selling of bonds," said Jigna Thakkar, a fixed-income dealer with Saraswat Co-operative Bank.

World stocks rose from last week's 7-week low on Monday and the cost of insuring euro zone government bonds against default fell broadly as hopes grew that euro zone leaders would unveil fresh measures to resolve the region's debt crisis.

Worries of extra borrowings of 250-300 billion rupees after the government sought additional spending has unnerved the market, already pressured by excess supply, a senior trader with a foreign bank said.

"The market is expected to move in a 8.80-8.90 percent range this week," the trader said.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.

However, a warning by Moody's that the rapid escalation of the euro zone's sovereign and banking crisis threatens the rating of all European government bonds and caution ahead of next week's key European summit limited the sell-off.

"Yields will be rangebound in the near term ahead of the FII auctions and expectations of another open market operation by the central bank," Saraswat Coop Bank's Thakkar said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allocate the enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in government and corporate debt via auction on Nov. 30.

Traders are hoping the central bank will announce more buybacks to ease the pressure on tight liquidity. The Reserve Bank of India had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds last Thursday.

Banks borrowed 899.95 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 987.75 billion rupees on Friday, but still significantly higher than at the end of the first week of November.

Traders will also watch the GDP data on Wednesday for direction.

The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, at its weakest pace in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22 economists showed.

The benchmark five-year swap closed down 1 basis point at 7.33 percent while the one-year rate ended 2 basis points higher at 8.11 percent.

Late Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said the government will sell 130 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 2.

($1=52 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)