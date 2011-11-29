MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian federal bond yields were steady on Tuesday morning as lack of fresh triggers kept investors on the sidelines, though concerns over lined-up supplies may limit any major downside.

* The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Friday, the central bank said in a statement late on Monday. The papers include: 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of new 19-year 2030 bond.

* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees ($10.9 billion) for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.

* At 9:05 a.m., the yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was steady at Monday's close of 8.83 percent. It is expected to move in a 8.80 to 8.85 percent band during the day, traders said.

* Traders are hoping the central bank will announce more buybacks to ease the pressure on tight liquidity. The Reserve Bank of India had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds last Thursday.

* The key triggers this week would be the GDP data and the auction of the foreign institutional limits in government and corporate debt on Wednesday.

* The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, at its weakest pace in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22 economists showed.

* The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allocate the enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in government and corporate debt via auction on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Harish Nambiar)