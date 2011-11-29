MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian federal bond yields
were steady on Tuesday morning as lack of fresh triggers kept
investors on the sidelines, though concerns over lined-up
supplies may limit any major downside.
* The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5
billion) of bonds on Friday, the central bank said in a
statement late on Monday. The papers include: 40 billion rupees
of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent
2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of new 19-year 2030 bond.
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought
parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion
rupees ($10.9 billion) for the fiscal year ending March,
increasing fears the government will not be able to meet its
fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.
* At 9:05 a.m., the yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
was steady at Monday's close of 8.83 percent. It
is expected to move in a 8.80 to 8.85 percent band during the
day, traders said.
* Traders are hoping the central bank will announce more
buybacks to ease the pressure on tight liquidity. The Reserve
Bank of India had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds last
Thursday.
* The key triggers this week would be the GDP data and the
auction of the foreign institutional limits in government and
corporate debt on Wednesday.
* The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in
the quarter through September, at its weakest pace
in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22
economists showed.
* The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allocate
the enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in government
and corporate debt via auction on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Harish Nambiar)