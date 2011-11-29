* GDP data due around 0530 GMT on Wed key for further
direction
* 10-year bond yield seen in 8.80 to 8.85 pct band on
Tuesday
* Traders to watch development in other global mkts for cues
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 29 Indian federal bond yields
held steady on Tuesday as investors refrained from adding fresh
positions amid lack of fresh triggers and ahead of domestic
September-quarter growth data due around 0530 GMT on Wednesday.
The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in
the quarter through September, its weakest pace in
more than two years, according to a Reuters poll.
"GDP is expected to be around 6.8 to 7 percent, but it is
not factored in yet," said Sandeep Bagla, a senior vice
president with ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
If growth is much lower than expected, then the market
expects the central bank to advance its easing cycle, which is
currently assumed to start in April, he said.
By 10:45 a.m. (0515 GMT), the yield on the new benchmark
10-year bond was steady at 8.83 percent after
moving in a narrow 2 basis point band so far. It is seen holding
a 8.80-8.85 percent band during the session.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at a low 20 billion rupees ($385 million) compared
to the normal 30 billion to 40 billion rupees dealt in the first
two hours of trade.
"The ranged market is more like the lull before
the storm, but no one knows really knows when the storm will
come," ICICI PD's Bagla said.
"If the central bank announces open market
operations, then the market will rally, if not then it will
fall, it's a single factor model," he added.
Traders are hoping the central bank will announce more
buybacks to ease pressure on tight liquidity and help the market
deal with lined-up debt supplies. The Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds last
Thursday.
The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5
billion) of bonds on Friday, the RBI said on Monday. The papers
on sale include: 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds,
60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion
rupees of the new 19-year 2030 bond.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought
parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion
rupees for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the
government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of
4.6 percent of GDP.
"The auction papers were largely in line with expectations
so not many triggers in either direction for today," a senior
dealer with a primary dealership said.
"I think the near-term direction will depend a lot on the
growth data tomorrow. The debt limit auction will not have any
immediate impact but flows should be positive as and when they
start coming in," he added.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allocate the
enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in government and
corporate debt via auction on Wednesday.
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was
at 8.10 percent, down 1 basis point from its previous close,
while the benchmark five-year swap rate was at
7.32 percent from 7.33 percent on Monday.
($1 = 52 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)