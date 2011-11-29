MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian federal bond yields
held steady on Tuesday afternoon as investors refrained from
adding fresh positions amid lack of new triggers but losses in
domestic shares helped yields ease briefly.
* Traders will now watch the growth data on Wednesday for
further direction. The Indian economy probably grew an annual
6.9 percent in the quarter through September, its
weakest pace in more than two years, according to a Reuters
poll.
* By 4 p.m., the yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
was steady at 8.83 percent after moving in a 8.81
to 8.84 percent band so far.
* Indian shares provisionally fell 1 percent on Tuesday as
the government faced heavy weather to opening up the retail
sector to foreign supermarket giants and weighed down by
expectations for lower growth.
* Traders are hoping the central bank will announce more
buybacks to ease pressure on tight liquidity and help the market
deal with lined-up debt supplies. The Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds last
Thursday.
* The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5
billion) of bonds on Friday, the RBI said on Monday. The papers
on sale are 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 60
billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees
of the new 19-year 2030 bond.
* The one-year overnight indexed swap rate
was at 8.10 percent, down 1 basis point from its previous close,
while the benchmark five-year swap rate was at
7.28 percent from 7.33 percent on Monday.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)