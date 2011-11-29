MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian federal bond yields held steady on Tuesday afternoon as investors refrained from adding fresh positions amid lack of new triggers but losses in domestic shares helped yields ease briefly.

* Traders will now watch the growth data on Wednesday for further direction. The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, its weakest pace in more than two years, according to a Reuters poll.

* By 4 p.m., the yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was steady at 8.83 percent after moving in a 8.81 to 8.84 percent band so far.

* Indian shares provisionally fell 1 percent on Tuesday as the government faced heavy weather to opening up the retail sector to foreign supermarket giants and weighed down by expectations for lower growth.

* Traders are hoping the central bank will announce more buybacks to ease pressure on tight liquidity and help the market deal with lined-up debt supplies. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds last Thursday.

* The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Friday, the RBI said on Monday. The papers on sale are 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of the new 19-year 2030 bond.

* The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was at 8.10 percent, down 1 basis point from its previous close, while the benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.28 percent from 7.33 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)