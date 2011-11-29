* Cbank announces buyback via open market ops, post market hours

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Nov 29 Indian federal bond yields ended steady in rangebound trade on Tuesday as traders betted heavily on the possibility of another buyback announcement from the central bank, in view of tight liquidity and heavy borrowing.

The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond closed steady at 8.83 percent after moving in a narrow 3-basis point-band during the session.

Traders will have some reason to cheer on Wednesday as post market hours, the central bank announced it will buyback 100 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) of bonds on Dec. 1 via a multiple price-based auction.

The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement it will buy 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.

"The RBI is on track with the announcement of the OMO (open market operation) and the bond yields will open a couple of basis points lower tomorrow on this news," said Anindya Das Gupta, managing director at Barclays Bank.

"I think OMOs will continue till the deficit comes down to the RBI's targeted 1 pct of NDTL (net demand and time liabilities) level, which is 60,000 crores (600 billion rupees)."

The RBI had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds last Thursday. Liquidity has since eased marginally below the 1 trillion level, with banks borrowing 933.95 billion rupees from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility window on Tuesday.

Trader focus will now shift towards Wednesday's September-quarter GDP data, due around 0530 GMT, and the foreign institutional investor investment limit auction for direction.

The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, its weakest pace in more than two years, a Reuters poll showed.

"Soft GDP numbers are expected. A shockingly low number can move yields," Barclays' Das Gupta said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allocate the enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in government and corporate debt via auction on Wednesday.

On Friday, the government will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds, the RBI said on Monday. The papers on sale are: 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of the new 19-year 2030 bond.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee last Friday sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.

India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted target and reach 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion rupees ($6.8 billion) more from the market, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

"It is incomplete data. Until you see the revenue figures, it is difficult to comment on the additional borrowing needs of the government. Yes, all of us do expect some amount of slippage on borrowing, but in which form it will come we don't know," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director at STCI Primary Dealer.

"If the borrowing is done through cash management bills, it will be less abrasive; but if done through government securities, then hardening of yields is expected to be much more."

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was at 8.09 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close, while the benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.31 percent from 7.33 percent on Monday. ($1 = 52 Indian rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)