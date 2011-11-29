* Cbank announces buyback via open market ops, post market
hours
* Bond yields seen opening couple of bps lower on Wed -
trader
* GDP data due around 0530 GMT on Wed key for cues
* Govt seen borrowing extra 353 bln rupees by March - poll
(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Nov 29 Indian federal bond yields
ended steady in rangebound trade on Tuesday as traders betted
heavily on the possibility of another buyback announcement from
the central bank, in view of tight liquidity and heavy
borrowing.
The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond
closed steady at 8.83 percent after moving in a
narrow 3-basis point-band during the session.
Traders will have some reason to cheer on Wednesday as post
market hours, the central bank announced it will buyback 100
billion rupees ($1.92 billion) of bonds on Dec. 1 via a multiple
price-based auction.
The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement it will buy
7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent
2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.
"The RBI is on track with the announcement of the OMO (open
market operation) and the bond yields will open a couple of
basis points lower tomorrow on this news," said Anindya Das
Gupta, managing director at Barclays Bank.
"I think OMOs will continue till the deficit comes down to
the RBI's targeted 1 pct of NDTL (net demand and time
liabilities) level, which is 60,000 crores (600 billion
rupees)."
The RBI had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds last
Thursday. Liquidity has since eased marginally below the 1
trillion level, with banks borrowing 933.95 billion rupees from
the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility window on Tuesday.
Trader focus will now shift towards Wednesday's
September-quarter GDP data, due around 0530 GMT, and the foreign
institutional investor investment limit auction for direction.
The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in
the quarter through September, its weakest pace in
more than two years, a Reuters poll showed.
"Soft GDP numbers are expected. A shockingly low number can
move yields," Barclays' Das Gupta said.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India will
allocate the enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in
government and corporate debt via auction on Wednesday.
On Friday, the government will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5
billion) of bonds, the RBI said on Monday. The papers on sale
are: 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 60 billion
rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of the
new 19-year 2030 bond.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee last Friday sought
parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion
rupees for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the
government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of
4.6 percent of GDP.
India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted
target and reach 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the
current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion
rupees ($6.8 billion) more from the market, a Reuters poll
showed on Tuesday.
"It is incomplete data. Until you see the revenue figures,
it is difficult to comment on the additional borrowing needs of
the government. Yes, all of us do expect some amount of slippage
on borrowing, but in which form it will come we don't know,"
said Pradeep Madhav, managing director at STCI Primary Dealer.
"If the borrowing is done through cash management bills, it
will be less abrasive; but if done through government
securities, then hardening of yields is expected to be much
more."
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was
at 8.09 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close,
while the benchmark five-year swap rate was at
7.31 percent from 7.33 percent on Monday.
($1 = 52 Indian rupees)
