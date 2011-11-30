MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian federal bond yields
should start lower on Wednesday after the central bank decided
to buy back debt worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion),
but risk taking in global markets could limit the fall.
* The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement it would buy
7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent
2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.
* The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond
is expected to open around 8.81 percent after having closed
steady at 8.83 percent on Tuesday. It is seen moving in a 8.80
percent to 8.85 percent until quarterly growth data due around
11 a.m. (0530 GMT).
* The economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the
quarter through September, at its weakest pace in
more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22
economists showed.
* Traders said they would also await results of an auction
of foreign institutional limits in government and corporate
debt, likely post market hours.
* Asian shares and the euro inched up on Wednesday after
European officials agreed to strengthen a bailout fund and seek
more aid from the International Monetary Fund to help lend to
troubled economies as Italy's borrowing costs hit fresh highs.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Tuesday as signs of a
pickup in U.S. consumption encouraged investors to buy stocks,
though worries about the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis
kept markets cautious.
($1 = 52 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)