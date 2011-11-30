MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian federal bond yields should start lower on Wednesday after the central bank decided to buy back debt worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion), but risk taking in global markets could limit the fall.

* The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement it would buy 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.

* The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond is expected to open around 8.81 percent after having closed steady at 8.83 percent on Tuesday. It is seen moving in a 8.80 percent to 8.85 percent until quarterly growth data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

* The economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, at its weakest pace in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22 economists showed.

* Traders said they would also await results of an auction of foreign institutional limits in government and corporate debt, likely post market hours.

* Asian shares and the euro inched up on Wednesday after European officials agreed to strengthen a bailout fund and seek more aid from the International Monetary Fund to help lend to troubled economies as Italy's borrowing costs hit fresh highs.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Tuesday as signs of a pickup in U.S. consumption encouraged investors to buy stocks, though worries about the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis kept markets cautious. ($1 = 52 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)