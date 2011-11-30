MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian federal bond yields
edged down on Wednesday morning after the central bank said it
would buy back debt worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9
billion) on Thursday, with the September quarter economic growth
data to determine further direction of yields.
* The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement it would buy
7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent
2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.
* At 9:20 a.m., the yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond
was at 8.77 percent, down 6 basis points from its
close on Tuesday.
* Traders will now await the second quarter growth data, due
around 11 a.m. for further direction.
* The economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the
quarter through September, at its weakest pace in
more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22
economists showed.
* Traders said they would also await results of an auction
of foreign institutional limits in government and corporate
debt, likely post market hours.
* Asian shares and the euro inched up on Wednesday after
European officials agreed to strengthen a bailout fund and seek
more aid from the International Monetary Fund to help lend to
troubled economies as Italy's borrowing costs hit fresh highs.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)