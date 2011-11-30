MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian federal bond yields edged down on Wednesday morning after the central bank said it would buy back debt worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) on Thursday, with the September quarter economic growth data to determine further direction of yields.

* The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement it would buy 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.

* At 9:20 a.m., the yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond was at 8.77 percent, down 6 basis points from its close on Tuesday.

* Traders will now await the second quarter growth data, due around 11 a.m. for further direction.

* The economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, at its weakest pace in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22 economists showed.

* Traders said they would also await results of an auction of foreign institutional limits in government and corporate debt, likely post market hours.

* Asian shares and the euro inched up on Wednesday after European officials agreed to strengthen a bailout fund and seek more aid from the International Monetary Fund to help lend to troubled economies as Italy's borrowing costs hit fresh highs. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)