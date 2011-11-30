MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian federal bond yields continued to trade sharply lower in afternoon session on Wednesday as sentiment got a boost from the announcement of a buyback auction by the central bank, in-line growth data and a rate cut in Thailand.

* After the market hours on Tuesday the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy back up to 100 billion rupees of bonds through open market operation. The bonds are 7.99 percent maturing in 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.26 percent 2027.

* At 2:30 p.m., yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond was at 8.75 percent, down 8 basis points from its close on Tuesday.

* India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter ended in September, revealing the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's third-biggest economy.

* The Bank of Thailand cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent on Wednesday, as expected, to mitigate the impact of severe flooding on the economy and said it could cut again if the recovery was slow.

* "There is a confluence of good news for the bond market which is helping but there seems to be good resistance at around 8.75 percent levels," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank.

* The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was down 4 basis points at 8.05 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate dropped 2 basis points to 7.29 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)