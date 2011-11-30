* Slowing growth, easing inflation, global turmoil seen aiding bonds

* Fears of more govt borrowing limiting yield fall - traders

* 10-year debt yield may move in 8.65-8.85 band till 2011 end (Updates to close)

By Aditya Phatak

MUMBAI, Nov 30 Indian federal bond yields eased sharply on Wednesday, cheering the central bank's late Tuesday decision to buyback debt for a second week in a row, which is seen supporting liquidity.

Analysts expect yields to fall further in December, spurred by a cocktail of bleak global economic growth, slowing domestic economy and easing inflation, which they say would nudge the central bank to hold policy rates steady and support growth.

The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond, which closed 9 basis points lower on the day at 8.74 percent, is expected to move in an 8.65-8.85 percent band in December, analysts said.

It had hit a 39-month high of more than 9 percent in early November.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a 221.8 billion rupees ($4.25 billion), sharply higher than the usual 90 billion to 100 rupees dealt in a single trading session.

"I was expecting the RBI to start cutting interest rates from September next year. But now it may be as soon as April given the fact that RBI seems to have a handle on inflation and growth is clearly slowing down," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer of IDBI Bank.

Venkatesh said the latest move from China to cut reserve requirement of banks was an indication of the worsening global scenario and could push the central bank to move towards a pro-growth stance from an inflation-fighting mode.

China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for its commercial lenders on Wednesday, for the first time in nearly three years, to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while announcing its 13th rate increase in 18 months on Oct. 25, had hinted at the possibility of a status quo on rates in its Dec. 16 review, if inflation moved as per its trajectory of easing to 7 percent by March.

India's food price index had risen 9.01 percent, its slowest in nine weeks, in the year to Nov. 12, government data last Thursday had showed. In the previous week, annual food inflation was at 10.63 percent.

Banks borrowed more than a trillion rupees from the RBI's repo counter on 9 days out of the last 16 trading days, an indication of the tightness in cash supply.

Along with the cash crunch, near continuous weekly supply of paper by the government has battered sentiment and the demand for bonds. Given that, the central bank's bond repurchase is a welcome relief and would create trading space, dealers said.

"The back-to-back bond repurchase from the RBI have signalled its intent to bring the liquidity deficit to near its comfort zone of plus or minus 1 percent of net demand and time liabilities. And this, along with the poor economic data, is offering respite to bond yields," said Nirav Dalal, president and head of debt capital markets at YES Bank.

Data showed India's gross domestic product growth fell to 6.9 percent in September quarter, its weakest pace in more than two years, reflecting the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on the economy.

"It looks like bond yields have peaked and the only hitch remaining for bond yields to ease below 8.65 percent is the fiscal deficit situation and impact on supply," said a senior treasury official at a foreign bank.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee last Friday sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.

India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted target and reach 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion rupees more from the market, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate ended at 8.02 percent from 8.09 percent on Thursday and the benchmark five-year swap rate dropped 5 basis points to 7.26 percent. (Editing by Malini Menon)