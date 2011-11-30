* Slowing growth, easing inflation, global turmoil seen
aiding bonds
* Fears of more govt borrowing limiting yield fall - traders
* 10-year debt yield may move in 8.65-8.85 band till 2011
end
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Nov 30 Indian federal bond yields
eased sharply on Wednesday, cheering the central bank's late
Tuesday decision to buyback debt for a second week in a row,
which is seen supporting liquidity.
Analysts expect yields to fall further in December, spurred
by a cocktail of bleak global economic growth, slowing domestic
economy and easing inflation, which they say would nudge the
central bank to hold policy rates steady and support growth.
The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond,
which closed 9 basis points lower on the day at 8.74 percent, is
expected to move in an 8.65-8.85 percent band in December,
analysts said.
It had hit a 39-month high of more than 9 percent in early
November.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at a 221.8 billion rupees ($4.25 billion), sharply
higher than the usual 90 billion to 100 rupees dealt in a single
trading session.
"I was expecting the RBI to start cutting interest rates
from September next year. But now it may be as soon as April
given the fact that RBI seems to have a handle on inflation and
growth is clearly slowing down," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer
of IDBI Bank.
Venkatesh said the latest move from China to cut reserve
requirement of banks was an indication of the worsening global
scenario and could push the central bank to move towards a
pro-growth stance from an inflation-fighting mode.
China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for
its commercial lenders on Wednesday, for the first time in
nearly three years, to ease credit strains and shore up an
economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while announcing its 13th
rate increase in 18 months on Oct. 25, had hinted at the
possibility of a status quo on rates in its Dec. 16 review, if
inflation moved as per its trajectory of easing to 7 percent by
March.
India's food price index had risen 9.01 percent, its slowest
in nine weeks, in the year to Nov. 12, government data last
Thursday had showed. In the previous week, annual food inflation
was at 10.63 percent.
Banks borrowed more than a trillion rupees from the RBI's
repo counter on 9 days out of the last 16 trading days, an
indication of the tightness in cash supply.
Along with the cash crunch, near continuous weekly supply of
paper by the government has battered sentiment and the demand
for bonds. Given that, the central bank's bond repurchase is a
welcome relief and would create trading space, dealers said.
"The back-to-back bond repurchase from the RBI have
signalled its intent to bring the liquidity deficit to near its
comfort zone of plus or minus 1 percent of net demand and time
liabilities. And this, along with the poor economic data, is
offering respite to bond yields," said Nirav Dalal, president
and head of debt capital markets at YES Bank.
Data showed India's gross domestic product
growth fell to 6.9 percent in September quarter, its weakest
pace in more than two years, reflecting the heavy toll that
stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global
capital markets are having on the economy.
"It looks like bond yields have peaked and the only hitch
remaining for bond yields to ease below 8.65 percent is the
fiscal deficit situation and impact on supply," said a senior
treasury official at a foreign bank.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee last Friday sought
parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion
rupees for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the
government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of
4.6 percent of GDP.
India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted
target and reach 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the
current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion
rupees more from the market, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate
ended at 8.02 percent from 8.09 percent on Thursday and the
benchmark five-year swap rate dropped 5 basis
points to 7.26 percent.
(Editing by Malini Menon)