MUMBAI Dec 1 Indian federal bond yields are seen rising on Thursday as investors shift their focus to equity markets after global central banks took efforts to ease a credit crunch, boosting risk appetite.

* In a strategy similar to that adopted during the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, as well as the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland, agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points starting Dec. 5.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday as six top central banks moved to prevent a global credit crunch stemming from Europe, and encouraging U.S. economic data drove investors into equity markets.

* The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was 3.5 percent higher, while the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were up 3 percent, suggesting a robust start to the local market.

* The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond , which fell 9 basis points on Wednesday to 8.74 percent, should open 2-3 basis points higher, traders said.

* The central bank is set to back bonds worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) on Thursday and traders will be watching the results. ($1 = 52.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)